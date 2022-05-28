Are Ciara and Paget From Below Deck Sailing Yacht Still Together?

A spin-off of the original show ‘Below Deck,’ Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘ is a reality TV show that gives us a glimpse into the lives of the crew members aboard a luxurious sailing yacht during different charter seasons as they sail through different parts around the world. What makes the series even more gripping is that it also details the interpersonal relationships of the crew members as they deal with some difficult challenges during their journey.

The show has provided the fans with several group dramas, budding romantic relationships aboard, and some unexpected guests over the years. One of the popular couples that made a mark on the reality show is Ciara Duggan and Paget Barry when they appeared together in the inaugural season. Thus, fans have been wondering how the couple is doing at the moment. If you are one such fan, let’s see what they are up to these days!

Ciara and Paget’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht Journey

Ciara Duggan spent most of her childhood and adolescent days in her family’s sailing catamaran, which got her interested in yachting for a living. Having met Paget Barry while he worked on her family’s boat, she gained quite a lot of insight into the world of yachting from him. Much like Ciara, Paget, who was born and raised in England, has had a knack for sailing since his early teen years. Ciara and Paget began dating nearly four years before they appeared on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 1 in 2020.

Although both, Ciara and Paget, had several years of experience in the yachting industry, it was their first time working together in the same department. Right off the bat, Paget had trouble figuring out how to act as Ciara’s boss and boyfriend at the same time, which made him question their four-year-long relationship. As the season passed, Paget got closer to one of the crew members named Georgia and they even get caught in a compromised position by Ciara. Naturally, this raised some tensions between the couple.

Despite facing so many ups and downs in their relationship during the course of the season, Ciara was still optimistic as she was excited about her career and future with Paget after they left the deck. After the inaugural season of the reality show was done airing, Paget proposed to Ciara and the couple got engaged in July 2020, while they were in Italy. They shared this news on social media while several crew members showed their excitement in the comment section. However, ever since late 2020, fans have noticed Ciara and Paget not being in each other’s social media posts. This has got all of us to question if the couple has called it quits?

Are Ciara and Paget Still Together?

Unfortunately, Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry broke off their engagement and are not together anymore. The couple decided to go their separate ways after staying engaged for several months. In April, Ciara confirmed the break-up on social media in the comment section of one of her posts when a fan asked if she was still engaged to Paget. Later that month, in an interview with Us Weekly, she revealed that they called it quits in December 2020 because she was not as invested in the relationship anymore.

In the same interview, Ciara explained a few reasons for the split in detail saying, “We were there just kind of living life, but you know I was taking temporary jobs and I just kind of realized throughout taking those jobs that I was happier on my own for a lot of reasons.” However, she added that there were no bad feelings between them as they ended things on good terms and still interact occasionally.

Presently, Paget Berry is in a happy relationship with her new girlfriend named Johana Mills. They seemingly started dating around November 2021 as Paget shared a video of the pair on social media. She is a regular feature on his social media and the new couple looks very much in love. On the other hand, Ciara appears to have found the love of her life — her dog, Yuki. She introduced Yuki to her fans in April 2022 and hasn’t stopped posting him on her social media ever since then. Apart from that, it seems that she has a lot more free time to focus on her career and herself. Thus, even though Paget Barry and Ciara Duggan are no longer a couple, they are currently quite content with their respective lives.

