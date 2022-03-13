Are Gabrielle Reece, Gayle King, Megan Rapinoe in Billions Season 6?

One of the biggest challenges for a show like ‘Billions’ is the depictions of wealth. The audience has already grown accustomed to seeing the generic signs of wealth — the mansions, the timepieces, the cars, the yachts, and the private jets. For a show named ‘Billions,’ the demonstration has to be exorbitant. The creators of the Showtime series accomplish this in a very clever way. It has public figures guest-starring as themselves, working for or with the characters that are supposed to be billionaires. If you are wondering whether Gabrielle Reece, Gayle King, Megan Rapinoe are among them, we got you covered.

Is Gabrielle Reece in Billions Season 6?

Yes, Gabrielle Reece is in ‘Billions’ season 6. Reece is an athlete, author, speaker, TV personality, and actress. Although she was born in La Jolla, California, she grew up in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. She attended Florida State University on a volleyball scholarship, majoring in communications. Reece had a successful career as a professional volleyball player. Between 1993 and 1996, she was named the WBVL skills leader four consecutive times. She also received the Offensive Player of the Year accolade in 1994–95, and the League blocks leader accolade in 1993. Aside from ‘Billions,’ she has appeared in TV shows like ‘North Shore’ and ‘8 Simple Rules’ and films like ‘Gattaca.’

In ‘Billions,’ Gabrielle Reece is Mike Prince’s personal trainer in season 6 episode 8, helping him with the preparation for being the torchbearer for the upcoming Olympics. She wakes him up at an hour when even the city of New York has fallen asleep. Together, they go for a run.

Is Gayle King in Billions Season 6?

Yes, Gayle King is in Billions Season 6. Like Reece, she appears in episode 8. King is a TV personality, journalist, and author. Her broadcast career has spanned over four decades. She is currently the host of ‘CBS Mornings’ along with Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson. She is a close friend of Oprah Winfrey and serves as an editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine. Aside from ‘Billions,’ King has appeared in films like ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ and TV shows like ’30 Rock’ and ‘Queen and Slim.’

In ‘Billions,’ King interviews Mike right after he finished training with Reece. Her questions about the Olympics visibly make Mike uncomfortable, but he covers it up with a positive message.

Is Megan Rapinoe in Billions Season 6?

Yes, Megan Rapinoe is in ‘Billions’ season 6. An American professional soccer player, Rapinoe is one of the most well-known athletes of the current generation. She was part of the US women’s soccer team’s winning campaigns at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. In 2019, she also received FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Ball and FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Boot awards. That year, she also became the recipient of Ballon d’Or Féminin. Rapinoe is a prominent LGBTQ+ rights advocate. Besides ‘Billions,’ she has appeared in the TV series ‘The L Word: Generation Q.’

In ‘Billions,’ Wendy Rhoades has a meeting with Rapinoe and asks her to join her performance coaching team for the US national team. It takes some convincing on Wendy’s part as Rapinoe isn’t sure whether an outsider will understand the needs of the athletes, but she eventually agrees. Given that the Olympic Games have moved to Los Angeles, Wendy and Rapinoe’s deal likely has been scrapped as well.

