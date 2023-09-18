Are Gilsilene and Raul From Written in the Stars Still Together?

If you are a fan of astrology and the movement of the celestial bodies, then Amazon Prime’s ‘Written in the Stars,’ AKA ‘Match nas Estrelas,’ is a reality show you cannot miss. Hosted by Ingrid Guimarães, the Brazilian dating show combines the mystic art of astrology with love to provide participants with several potential suitors. For this experiment, Aquarius Gilsilene “Gil” Araújo ended up choosing Raul Nascimento as her match, which has certainly left people curious if the two are still together, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Gilsilene and Raul’s Written in the Stars Journey

Gilsilene “Gil” Araújo met Raul Nascimento through the Amazon Prime show as one of her potential suitors. The man in question was revealed to be of the Sagittarius zodiac sign and was ready to woo Gil. Initially, the two talked about Raul’s profession as a system analyst as well as a podcast host. When Gil asked about the most crucial topic he had covered as a part of his production, he revealed it to be homophobia in religion, especially in regard to the members of the Candomblé community.

As Gil and Raul spent more and more time together, the former also fell in love with the latter’s appreciation for his mother. Raul was quite open about how he admired his mother for not letting her education hamper her from becoming an educator and fighting against some of his father’s more extreme views. Soon, the two moved to a more intimate area where they started to play a game that allowed them to understand each other’s preferences about the physical aspect of a romantic relationship.

When Gil was faced with the choice of eliminating the first of her four suitors, she decided to bid farewell to Vinicius Neris, claiming that she did not think the two were able to converse much. After the synastry session with Papisa, Jau Menezes was also eliminated, leaving Gil to wonder whom to choose between Raul and Jordan Jesus. Already leaning towards choosing the former, her decision was made easier when she learned that she was 93% astrologically compatible with Raul, as compared to her 60% match with Jordan. Ultimately, Gil did listen to the stars and expressed her desire to explore her connection with Raul even further.

Are Gilsilene and Raul Still Together?

No, we do not believe that Gilsilene “Gil” Araújo and Raul Nascimento are still together. As of writing, Gil has not yet shared any updates about her love life but does seem to be single and happy. However, Raul seems to be in a very happy relationship with Renata Almeida. In fact, the two have been together at least since February 2023. Given the joy that they seem to find in each other’s company, it is no wonder that the pair often shares pictures of their time together on social media. As for the dynamic between Gil and Raul, the reality TV stars continue to follow each other on Instagram, indicating at least an amicable relationship between them. We wish them both the best in their lives and hope that their future is full of joy.

