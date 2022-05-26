Are Jess and Kyle From Lovestruck High Still Together?

Following in the footsteps of popular teen high school romantic comedies, ‘Lovestruck High‘ is a dating reality show that takes a group of singles from the United Kingdom and transports them to an American high school setting. While the “students” get an authentic high-school experience complete with homeroom classes, extracurriculars, and PE, their primary assignment is to find a partner in time for the end of year prom. However, with a significant prize money on the line, not everyone will get to attend the final event, as stepping out of line will undoubtedly result in expulsion.

Although Jess Doolan came on to the show hoping to find a compatible partner, she was left disappointed as no one matched up to her standards. However, Kyle Coleman’s arrival seemed to change Jess’ luck as he chose her as one of the contestants to meet at Camp Crush. Let’s explore their relationship and find out if Kyle and Jess are still together, shall we?

Jess and Kyle’s Lovestruck High Journey

Being the first and only female bi contestant on ‘Lovestruck High,’ Jess was really excited about finding a significant other through the reality show. However, the initial days turned out to be a huge disappointment as Jess never clicked with anyone romantically. Although there was a bit of attraction here and there, she soon realized that no one would be able to provide her with the kind of dedication and commitment she was looking for. She did go to the homecoming dance with Charlie, but their connection never seemed to work out, and Jess was happy being just friends with most of her co-contestants.

However, things seemed to look up once the new “student,” Kyle, chose Theo and Jess as his dates to Camp Crush. Although Theo found Kyle to be quite interesting, he soon realized that Jess was completely smitten with the newcomer and thus, decided not to get involved. While at the camp, Jess and Kyle got to spend a lot of alone time, which brought them closer to each other. They realized that they had several mutual interests, while their sexuality was also a common point for them to connect on. Besides, with zero competition from other contestants, Kyle and Jess were free to explore themselves at their own pace, which gave their relationship a strong foundation. Moreover, once back at school, they went on a heartwarming date at the diner, accompanied each other to the Valentine’s Day dance, and even performed in the talent show together.

Are Jess Doolan and Kyle Coleman Still Together?

Ever since filming wrapped, Jess and Kyle have chosen to keep their relationship status under wraps and haven’t revealed much. While on the show, they never shied away from expressing their love and even shared an adorable kiss during their date. However, although they currently follow each other on Instagram, they haven’t interacted much with each other in the public sphere. From the looks of it, both Jess and Kyle returned to their respective lives after filming and are enjoying their time away from the cameras. Regardless, the couple did have an incredible connection on the show and seeing how there is no indication of a possible breakup, we can safely assume that the pair have managed to keep their relationship alive.

