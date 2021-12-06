Are Jessica And Rob From Below Deck Med Still Together?

If you have ever wondered what goes behind running a successful tour on a superyacht, Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ can tell you how. The reality television series that premiered in 2016 follows the work and lives of the crew aboard 150-foot-plus superyachts through different charter seasons. Apart from the professional drama that transpires on deck, the show also gained popularity for the interpersonal relationships and saucy drama among the crew members. Jessica More and Robert Westergaard (aka Rob) who appeared in season 5, kept the audience hooked to their fast-paced and volatile relationship.

It was both Rob and Jessica’s debut season on the show, and though their work positions on the deck allowed the least interaction, the two became instantly close regardless. Their dramatic antics kept everyone anticipating the status of their relationship throughout the season, and also the Bali trip they took after the show ended. Post all this, viewers are left wondering what happened to the couple. Are they still together or not?

Jessica and Rob: Below Deck Mediterranean Journey

Hailing from Florida, Jessica More had a diverse repertoire of jobs before she decided to join as a first-time stewardess on The Wellington in season 5 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean.’ South African native Robert Westergaard on the other hand, had prior experience in modeling and the yachting industry before he joined in as a deckhand on season 5. The pair met for the first time aboard The Wellington, and sparks flew immediately between the two.

Jessica fell hard and quick for Rob, especially after he quickly professed his love for her on the show. In episode 10, viewers saw him telling her how she made him feel seen for the first time since his mother’s demise, and thus he blurts out his feelings for her. However, troubles started brewing for the couple when their overt physical intimacy began affecting their jobs and Jessica’s insecurities, as well as Rob’s inconsistency, began causing constant fights between them. Apparently, Rob was casually seeing someone back home and was even texting her on board, and this caused Jessica to doubt his seriousness for her. He also apparently flirted with crew member Aesha Scott, and a charter guest as well.

After an on-off relationship throughout the show, the audience in the season finale saw Rob initially deciding to ditch the couple’s plans for a Bali trip, and go for a crossing to another charter posting. Eventually, he made up with Jessica and the couple did take off for Bali as season 5 ended. But did they survive the turbulence of their showmance or end up getting wrecked?

Are Jessica and Rob Still Together?

Unfortunately, Jessica More and Robert Westergaard are no longer together. After vacationing in Bali after the show, love fizzled out between the couple and they decided to go their separate ways. They had a great time in Bali, and the couple even posted individual pictures from the trip online. After being in a serious relationship for about six months, things didn’t end on a good note for the two, even though they had hoped on forever.

On the on ‘What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @Home After Show’ Jessica stated, “It didn’t end on the best note, and we’re still not in the best place. It just keeps seeming to build, my disappointment for somebody that I really, truly cared about and loved and thought that I was gonna marry and spend the rest of my life with. So, to go from that to just continually finding out things new every single day is something that’s really hard for me and disappointing.” Rob felt that the two pushed each other away and used each other’s vulnerabilities against the other to destroy what they had. He also stated that he still loved and cared for Jessica, and took ownership of his actions in his appearance on the show.

Post the breakup, Jessica has been constantly updating fans with pictures of her travel adventures, as she continues in the yachting industry in Florida. In January 2021, she posted this sweet birthday post for fellow season 5 castmate Alex Radcliffe. She also keeps posting inspirational quotes for her fans, and in May 2021 she opened up about battling with her mental health issues.

On the other hand, Rob too continues his yacht crew career, but in the engineering department. “I’m in the engineering department of a vessel called Jamaica Bay. Big 60-meter vessel. The yard period, there’s a lot going on, so I’m pretty occupied right now, so I’m happy,” he said. In August 2021, Rob also posted a picture with his new girlfriend Dani Riopel, indicating that he has currently moved on to a happy relationship.

Rob and Jessica entertained fans with their romance on the show, but their trust issues and constant conflicts put a quick end to their togetherness. However, both are in happy and healing places in life presently and hope for a better future individually.

Read More: Why Was Lexi Wilson Fired From Below Deck Med?