Are Jonah and Taylor From Love Island USA Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA‘ has undoubtedly risen in prominence over the last few years since it premiered in 2019. Based on the eponymous British series, the dating reality show‘s recent fifth season has presented the audience with highly intriguing couples like Jonah Allman and Taylor Chemlka. While their on-screen love story ended abruptly during an elimination ceremony, fans are eager to know if the two have continued to date each other after leaving the villa, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Jonah and Taylor’s Love Island USA Journey

Entering the ‘Love Island USA’ villa on Day 10 of season 5, Jonah Allman initially gravitated towards Destiny Davis and even chose her to couple up with. However, their bond soon started to weaken, especially with the entry of Mike Stark, whom Destiny was interested in. Despite their initial arguments, the pair agreed that they were open to exploring other options, though it did create some friction. That said, Jonah was still coupled up with Destiny when she and the other girls went to Casa Amor.

While the girls were away, several new female contestants entered the main villa, giving Jonah a chance to hopefully form a new connection. Indeed, it was not long before he caught feelings for Taylor Chemlka, who certainly seemed to reciprocate the interest. Unlike most of the love stories that shaped up in the show’s season 5, this particular connection was certainly not full of drama, though that might have also translated into the two not getting enough screen time.

During the recoupling ceremony following Casa Amor, Jonah chose to partner up with Taylor, and their relationship only continued to grow. In fact, Jonah even asked Taylor is she wanted to be in an exclusive relationship with her, which she happily agreed to. However, for the following elimination ceremony, Taylor was nominated as one of the vulnerable female contestants. With the second-to-least amount of votes, she was asked to leave the villa. Given his earlier proclamations of how much he cared for Taylor, it did not surprise many when Jonah stated that he wanted to exit with her. “If I had a box of checklist, I would have checked them all and end it with her,” he told everyone. “And … for me, I don’t wanna continue this experience if it’s not with her.”

Are Jonah and Taylor Still Together?

We are happy to share that Jonah Allman and Taylor Chemlka are indeed still together. The couple had a lovely chat with ‘Love Island‘ icon Maura Higgins following their time on the Peacock show, in which they were full of affirmations for each other. “I feel like I got everything that I thought I was gonna get. It was once in a lifetime. It was crazy. Got some friends and got this guy right here,” she told Higgins, pointing to Jonah towards the end.

“It was an easy decision, and I wouldn’t change it,” Jonah declared while talking about walking out alongside Taylor from ‘Love Island USA.’ While the latter has not been very active on Instagram, she has been a part of multiple stories on Jonah’s profile for the last few days. Additionally, Taylor’s TikTok posts often do mention Jonah. While the two do not live in the same area at present, they seem more than happy to put in all the effort to make their relationship last for as long as possible. We wish them both the best in their lives and hope that they continue to find happiness in each other’s company.

