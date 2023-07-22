Are Lexi and Josh From Love Allways Still Together?

‘Love Allways‘ is a Paramount+ series that revolves around the quest of a pansexual bachelorette to find her partner. The first season of the dating reality show was centered around Lexi Paloma, whose romantic interest in men as well as women meant that people of both genders could try to gain her attention. Ultimately, it was Joshua “Josh” Cureton who won her heart as Lexi chose him to be her partner out of all the participants. But are the two still in a relationship? Well, let’s explore together and find the answers!

Lexi and Josh’s Love Allways Journey

On the very first night that Lexi and Josh first talked with each other, the former felt that there was perhaps something special between them. This meant that Josh got a right swipe on the very first night that Lexi got the opportunity to do so. After his team, under the guidance of Spicy Mari, won the first group date, the connection between the two only grew. The continued closeness and interaction between them meant that Josh was once again swiped right during the third elimination round.

As the season progressed, Lexi felt that her connection with Josh was perhaps one of a kind while Josh gave it his all to win the competition and, in turn, Lexi’s heart. After his team won the third challenge, Josh got the opportunity to go on his first one-on-one date with Lexi, where he took the time to truly open up, leading the two to share a kiss. He also got to interact with her more after his team won the fifth challenge, and they went on a group date.

As things within the house continued to get complicated, Josh never hesitated to share his input with Lexi, though this led some people to think that he was giving the bachelorette the wrong information. One of the most heartwarming moments between Lexi and Josh took place after the last task when the latter won another date and decided to surprise his potential partner by calling up her date. Though Lexi also seemed to favor Cyprien Boustiha, it was ultimately Josh whom she picked as her partner.

Are Lexi and Josh Still Together?

As of writing, neither Lexi nor Josh have shared any updates regarding their relationship. Since it was revealed that Lexi had chosen Josh as her partner, owing to the apparent chemistry and connection between them, fans have been dying to know if the two continue to be with each other. While neither parties seem to be interacting on social media, they do follow each other on Instagram, which has bolstered the faith of their fans when it comes to their status as a couple.

Presently, Lexi is thriving as an artist with over 217K Instagram followers, while Josh has an even more impressive number of more than 374K. Despite their silence regarding their romantic lives, both of them seem to be quite happy about being a part of the Paramount+ series and have promoted it well. This might just mean that they continue to hold fond memories of the whole experience. Whether or not they are still with each other, we hope that they are able to fulfill all of their dreams, whether related to their personal lives or professional paths.

