Jasmine Cervantes: Where is Love Allways Finalist Now?

In the Paramount+ series ‘Love Allways,’ viewers are introduced to several cast members whose time in the show is nothing short of memorable. Season 1’s Jasmine Cervantes is certainly one such person, as her attempts to woo bachelorette Lexi Paloma made her a fan favorite. Due to her earnestness and dedication, she became one of the finalists of the dating reality show‘s first installment. Naturally, people are curious about what Jasmine is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Jasmine Cervantes’ Love Allways Journey

Entering the Paramount+ show, Jasmine decided that she wanted to be a part of Spicy Mari’s team as she gave it her all to woo the season’s bachelorette, who turned out to be Lexi Paloma. While the two did have a great first conversation during the speed dates, it was during the first group date that Lexi became highly intrigued by Jasmine. Since Spicy Mari’s team had won the first group challenge, they were given the opportunity to take Lexi on a group date, which allowed her to get to know Jasmine better and swipe her right during the subsequent elimination round.

As the show progressed, Spicy Mari’s team kept losing members, and by the fifth episode, Jasmine and Joshua Cureton were the only two members left in the group. That being said, both of them developed strong connections with Lexi, giving them an advantage in the competition. While Jasmine’s approach to dating apparently did not involve many physical flirtations, she did agree to try them out on her coach’s suggestion. Meanwhile, she and Joshua had also grown closer and developed a platonic bond.

Due to Spicy Mari having less number of people, every group date they won allowed Jasmine to interact with Lexi much more. For a brief time, Jasmine and Joshua did seem at odds after Jasmine had apparently told others that Josh had a plan to eliminate his competition though the two soon sorted it out and remained at each other’s sides. Given her highly strong bond with Lexi, not many were surprised that she was one of the final three. However, Lexi admitted that she did not feel as much of a spark with her as she felt with other finalists, Cyprien Boustiha and Joshua, something she had stated earlier as well. For these reasons, she was unmatched in the third position.

Where is Jasmine Cervantes Now?

As of writing, Jasmine does seem to be doing well in her life. Though she seemed disappointed about not winning the show, it looks like the reality TV star has moved past the hurt and now cherishes the bonds that she was able to create via the Paramount+ series. Based in Los Angeles, California, she seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest and seems to be on amicable terms with many of the cast members. Seemingly single, Jasmine appears to enjoy beaches and is not someone to say no to a well-deserved vacation. We wish her the best in her life and hope both her personal and professional goals are soon achieved.

