Are Sienna and Jayme From Love Allways Together?

When it comes to romances in ‘Love Allways,’ viewers are always ready to expect the unexpected. The Paramount+ dating reality series certainly captivated the fans from its very first season, which featured Lexi Paloma as the bachelorette, but there was indeed a possible romance that took place in the show that did not involve her in the slightest. We are, of course, talking about Sienna Scibird and Jayme Aiden, whose dynamic from the very start has left the public wondering. Are the two actually together, given everything that took place in the show? Let’s explore it all, shall we?

Sienna and Jayme’s Love Allways Journey

Even though both Sienna and Jayme had come to the show to woo Lexi, it was revealed the two had been involved in the past romantically. While the two had dated before their time on the show, they eventually separated a move seemingly initiated by Jayme. However, their on-screen reunion certainly seemed to make them rethink many of their past choices. While Sienna seemed more than happy to continue pursuing Lexi, Jayme was conflicted seeing her ex chasing after another woman.

Both Sienna and Jayme were spotted having a conversation alone multiple times, with one memorable occasion where they had covered the camera. Another time, they had been caught by Lexi herself while they stood very close to each other. Many of the housemates thought that Jayme still had feelings for Sienna, something that the former denied vehemently. While Sienna herself tried to get closer to Lexi, she also seemed to be harboring feelings for Jayme.

After the elimination of Kalysta Mallory, Jayme decided to shift to her old room in order to create some distance between herself and Sienna, something that highly upset the latter. Things came to a head after the exit of Tyler Hearing. While no one had to exit in the following elimination round, Sienna was highly upset that she had yet to gain a right swipe from Lexi. Later, she was heard talking to Jayme behind closed doors, saying that she had too many feelings for Jayme to seriously consider going after Lexi.

As Jayme goes on a date with Lexi, she is told how the bachelorette had been told by others that she had feelings for Sienna. In turn, Jayme remained firm that she was not attracted to Sienna and was only there for Lexi. The same question was also brought up during the next elimination, which frustrated Jayme. In order to clear the air out, the three girls have a frank conversation in which Jayme reveals the confession that Sienna had made to her about her feelings for Jayme. Sienna countered that Jayme had kissed her quite early on in the show.

Are Sienna and Jayme Together?

Following the eye-opening conversation that Lexi had with Sienna and Jayme, the bachelorette put the latter up for elimination, feelings like the kiss was something that she simply could not move past. While Lexi went away to deliberate over her decision, Jayme asked Sienna to leave the show with her, but the latter stated she did not trust her. However, following Jayme’s elimination, she was heard saying that she, too, wanted to leave with Jayme.

Given the swift elimination of Sienna that took place in the very next elimination round, fans cannot help but wonder if the two exes may have rekindled their romance. It is certainly something that their fellow cast members thought was a possibility. It does seem like the two are at least on friendly terms, as Sienna recently posted a picture with Jayme on the occasion of the latter’s 21st birthday, though it also included Rylin Utah.

From what we can gather, it seems like the two are on very good terms and often attend various events together. They can also be seen bantering in the comment sections of Instagram (like in the post above). That being said, neither has shared any official updates regarding the status of their relationship with each other.

