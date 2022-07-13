Are Louise and Benedict From FBoy Island Still Together?

Can FBoys reform themselves with time, or will Nice Guys always finish last? Such is the question ‘FBoy Island‘ tries to answer through its interesting take on the tried and tested formula of dating reality shows. Revolving around three single ladies, ‘FBoy Island’ follows them as they mingle with 26 male contestants to find the perfect partner. However, in actuality, thirteen of the 26 male participants are FBoys who are in it just to win the prize money. Although the females get to decide the winner after going on multiple dates and mixing with everyone, FBoys have the opportunity to leave their partners and take off with the prize money if chosen as a winner.

Interestingly, since the first day, professional model Louise Bernard seemed to have eyes only for Mercedes Knox and did not show much interest in other contestants. However, Benedict Polizzi never stopped pursuing Louise and was delighted when she asked him out on a date. The date went surprisingly well, and soon Benedict became a worthy suitor, making fans question if he and Louise are still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

Louise and Benedict’s FBoy Island Journey

Interestingly, Mercedes Knox was the first to catch Louise’s eye, and she later mentioned how his smile took her breath away. Hence, even though she did feel a bit of attraction toward Benedict during his initial introduction, the professional model did not reward him with a VIP card. Hence, Benedict had to work extra hard to impress Louise at Brochalla. Unsurprisingly, quite a lot of guys seemed interested in Louise during the season’s first mixer, although Mercedes soon led her away to a secluded place, where the pair were spotted enjoying a steamy make-out session. Naturally, Benedict was quite disappointed at the outcome but knew he had a lot of time to turn things his way.

Interestingly, Benedict seemed to have made an impact on Louise during Brochalla, as she chose him to go on a date with the very next day. Finally, away from the chaotic crowd and on a luxury yacht, Benedict and Louise got to have a comfortable heart-to-heart conversation, where the former expressed his feelings, and the pair ended up sharing a kiss. However, this made the professional model quite confused about her feelings, and she began wondering if she had made a mistake falling for Mercedes so fast. On the other hand, Mercedes did not take the news of her kiss well and claimed that Benedict was, in fact, an FBoy. This revelation left the cast quite shaken, and although Benedict did his best to refute the claim, Louise did not know whom to believe.

Interestingly, Louise chose to take Kyland out for her third date, leaving Mercedes and Benedict quite surprised and disappointed. Once she got back, Mercedes took the opportunity to tell Louise how tough it was for him to see her with other people. However, Benedict had a different approach, as he took the initiative and invited Louise on a spontaneous date, which seemed to melt her heart.

Are Louise Bernard and Benedict Polizzi Still Together?

Unfortunately, since filming wrapped, Louise and Benedict have been quite private about their personal lives and have not revealed much in public. As things currently stand, Louise seems to have returned to Onekama in Miami, where she remains busy furthering her modeling and online influencer careers. Meanwhile, Benedict is presently based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, where he makes a living as a comedian.

Although Louise and Benedict haven’t been spotted interacting much in public, they still follow each other on social media, and there is nothing to suggest a possible breakup. Besides, Benedict seemed to be gaining the upper hand over Mercedes towards the end of episode 3, and Louise seemed to gravitate towards the Indianapolis-based comedian, making us believe they are still together.

