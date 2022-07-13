Are Louise and Mercedes From FBoy Island Still Together?

‘FBoy Island‘ is an exciting show that takes the tried and tested formula of dating reality shows and puts its own dynamic spin on the premise. The show basically revolves around three women who are asked to choose the perfect partner from a group of 26 male contestants. However, unknown to the ladies, half of the contestants are nice guys hoping to find love, while the other half are Fboys, playing the game only for the prize money. The women get to know the guys through dates and parties before eliminating three contestants at the end of each episode. Eventually, the women get to choose their partners in the finale, and while a nice guy shares the prize money with their partner, an FBoy can decide to keep it all for himself.

Season 2 of ‘FBoy Island’ introduced Mercedes Knox, who immediately hit it off with professional model Louise Bernard. The pair made out during the very first night on the island, and Mercedes kept implying that Louise was the one for him. Nevertheless, with Mercedes outing himself as an FBoy to the audience, fans are interested to know if he is still together with Louise. Let’s find out, shall we?

Louise and Mercedes’ FBoy Island Journey

Interestingly, Louise was smitten with Mercedes from the moment she laid eyes on him. Louise blushed when he walked up to introduce himself, and the star later mentioned that her heart melted by his smile. Thus, quite naturally, Mercedes became Louise’s first choice when she was asked to hand out three VIP cards to the guys she would like to get to know better at Brochalla. While Brochalla was just a large mixer for the contestants to get to know each other, Louise and Mercedes hit it off immediately. Even in the midst of a wild party, the two seemed unable to take their eyes off each other as Mercedes kept heaping one praise after the other on Louise. Although the professional model later mentioned that it seemed like a very FBoy move, she could not help but fall for her and hoped she would be able to reform him. Eventually, the two shared a passionate kiss, confirming their electric connection.

Surprisingly, the following day, Louise decided to test out her connection with Benedict Polizzi and seemed to gel quite well with him. She even shared a kiss with Benedict, and the two promised to get to know each other better. This left Mercedes infuriated, and once he got to spend some alone time with Louise, he blatantly mentioned that Benedict was an FBoy. Naturally, the news was quite jarring for Louise to digest, as she did not know which person to trust. Moreover, when she came clean about the incident to Benedict, he seemed pretty surprised and insisted that he was there to win. Eventually, as the days passed, Louise gravitated towards Benedict, leaving a sour taste in Mercedes’ mouth. He even protested against her behavior but was asked to try harder and get to know her better. Nevertheless, even with Mercedes giving it his best, Benedict seemed to overtake him at every turn, leaving Louise in a dilemma.

Are Louise Bernard and Mercedes Knox Still Together?

Unfortunately, since filming wrapped, Louise and Mercedes have embraced privacy and haven’t revealed much about their current status. Moreover, although they both follow each other on social media and appear to have made quite a few connections during their time on the show, the pair haven’t interacted much in the public sphere, indicating a possible fallout.

Moreover, while Mercedes entered the show as an FBoy, Benedict seemed to be playing all his cards right and appeared quite successful in winning Louise over. Apart from being one of the few guys to go out twice with the same woman, Benedict also surprised the professional model with a third date right after she asked Mercedes to put in more effort. Thus, although we would love to be proven wrong, recent developments make it seem like Louise and Mercedes have decided to go their separate ways.

