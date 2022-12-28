Are Maíra and Guilherme From Love is Blind Brazil Still Together?

Falling in love is a hard task, but maintaining the emotion may be even harder. The different aspects of a relationship are often hard to juggle, and they are doubly so for the participants of ‘Love is Blind: Brazil.’ The added pressure of cameras, the fast-approaching marriage deadline, and the unique nature of the reality show itself lend to an entertaining experience that is hard to forget. Hence, it is no wonder that we are excited to talk about the couples that were formed in the recently released second season of the dating series. One of the most eye-catching duos was that of Maíra Bullos and Guilherme Martins, as their time together kept the viewers coming back for more. Naturally, people are curious about the current status of their relationship, and we are eager to share what we know about the same!

Maíra and Guilherme’s Love is Blind: Brazil Journey

When it came to the first meeting between Maíra Bullos and Guilherme Martins, the spark between them was pretty evident. Their similar sense of humor helped them maintain an easy conversation throughout as they talked about their life and wants. In fact, it was not before Guilherme started referring to Maíra as Mai and was, in turn, referred to as Gui. For both participants, the connection soon developed into something they had not even imagined as they continued going on dates.

In order to tell Guilherme exactly how she felt, Maíra decided to send him a letter during one of their dates, which she simultaneously read out for her partner to listen to. For the man in question, it was perhaps one of the happiest moments in his life, as he felt like Maíra had articulated what he had been feeling for a long time. Soon afterward, Guilherme decided to take a leaf out of Maíra’s book and poured his heart out to her in a letter that he read and followed the act with a marriage proposal, which was soon accepted.

Soon after their first meeting, the couple traveled to the Mazon rainforest for some quality time together. After reaching their destination, they embarked upon a guided tour of the nearby jungle. However, Maíra was frustrated that Guilherme was more interested in getting to know each and every tree than spending time with her. Her complaints were soon swept away when her now-fiancé showed them the spot where they would enjoy a picnic. This led to a start of a beautiful relationship as the couple explored their emotional and physical connection.

Are Maíra Bullos and Guilherme Martins Still Together?

Neither Maíra nor Guilherme have made any official announcements regarding their relationship or marriage status as of writing. Like many of their fans, we do believe that the two are still together. Like any other couple on the show, they had their share of ups and downs before they reached the altar. However, their innate understanding of each other is sure to help them when trying to overcome a difficult situation. Maíra herself has been quite eager to promote the show and is seemingly happy with her time as a participant. While Guilherme seems to prefer a more private life, w do believe that he, too, shares similar sentiments.

