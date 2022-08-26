Are Me Time’s Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Friends in Real Life?

‘Me Time’ is a comedy film that follows the charades of two life-long friends, Sonny and Huck, who have taken different paths in life. However, when the stay-at-home Sonny receives a small break from his family responsibilities, he reunites with perpetual bachelor Huck leading to an exciting night that forces the duo to reexamine their lives.

In the film, actors Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg essay the role of BFFs Sonny and Huck. Given the duo’s eclectic comedic moments and chemistry on screen, viewers must be wondering whether Hart and Wahlberg are friends in real life. In that case, here is everything we know about their off-screen dynamic!

Are Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Friends in Real Life?

In ‘Me Time,’ Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg essay the roles of Sonny and Huck, two life-long friends who reunite after taking different parts in life. Their friendship forms the crux of the film’s emotional heart and contrasts Sonny’s relationship with his family. On-screen, the strong bond between Sonny and Huck is evident throughout the film. Hart and Wahlberg deliver effortless performances as the two BFFs. Therefore, it may come as a surprise to some viewers that the film marks the first collaboration between a talented duo of actors. While Kevin Hart is known for his off-screen bromance with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his relationship with Wahlberg isn’t as public.

However, while speaking on an episode of his talk show ‘Hart to Hart,’ Kevin Hart explained that his connection with Wahlberg dates years back. Wahlberg served as an executive producer on the HBO drama series ‘Entourage,’ which is loosely inspired by his own experiences in Hollywood. Hart was in the early stages of his acting career and tested for a recurring part in the series but ultimately lost the role to a different actor. Nonetheless, the incident likely sparked a professional relationship between Hart and Wahlberg.

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,’ Wahlberg opened up about his equation with Hart. The two had remained in contact over the years and wished to work together. However, every project that Wahlberg suggested to Hart for them to collaborate on was rejected by the latter. Eventually, Hart approached Wahlberg to star alongside him in ‘Mee Time’ and ‘The Departed‘-fame actor decided to come on board to essay the role of Huck. After making some jokes about Hart, Wahlberg ended the conversation by calling Hart “a genuinely nice guy” and praised his co-star’s comedic talent.

In the aforementioned episode of ‘Hart to Hart,’ Hart revealed that he met Wahlberg’s crew and was enamored by them. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the two actors share a relationship that goes beyond the screen. During the promotions of ‘Me Time,’ both actors sang each other’s praise while often engaging in witty banter. Hence, their off-screen dynamic appears to be very friendly. Moreover, the two are not afraid to pull each other’s legs and often direct funny insults at each other, as evident during their promotional interview with Vanity Fair.

During the filming of ‘Me Time,’ Hart took to Instagram and posted about having a blast working with Wahlberg. In another post, hart shared his and Wahlberg’s love for sneakers and referred to his co-star as a brother. Hence, it is safe to say that Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are friends in real life. Moreover, their witty banter and hilarious exchanges continue off the screen as well. Ultimately, it is refreshing to see the co-stars sharing a compassionate relationship off-screen, and viewers can expect to see Hart and Wahlberg collaborate on more projects in the future.

