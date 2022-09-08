Are Mike And Priscilla From Love Island Still Together?

Created by Brent Baker, Mark Busk-Cowley, Tom Gould, and Joe Scarrat, ‘Love Island’ is a British dating reality series that brings several young men and women to a beautiful villa. Each participant aims to find a romantic match for themselves and establish themselves as one of the front-running couples throughout the season. Anyone not paired after a coupling event is eliminated, and new faces are brought in to spice things up as the events unfold. The couples must make the public believe in their love as they are the ones who decide the winner of the £50,000 cash prize.

However, it is not just the winning couple that has the eyes of the viewers on them, and many of the cast members retain a large fan following after their time on the show in early 2020. Consider Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu, one of the beloved couples from the sixth iteration of the show whom the public followed eagerly even after they left the reality series. Many of their fans cannot help but wonder if the relationship was able to survive in the real world, and we are here to investigate the same!

Mike And Priscilla’s Love Island Journey

Michael “Mike” Boateng first made his appearance on ‘Love Island’ season 6 on the very first day. Based on first impressions, Mike coupled up with Leanne Amaning. On Day 2, Jess Gale, a new entry, decided to steal Mike for herself, leaving Leanne single. However, after the next coupling event, Mike and Leanne were back together and remained strong until Day 18, when Mike paired up with Sophie Piper during the coupling, leading to Leanne’s elimination.

Priscilla Anyabu made her entry on the 23rd day when she, along with several other girls, joined the boys living in Casa Amor. After a series of competitions and flirty interactions, the time came for the original islanders to stay with their current partner or form a new pair with one of the new entries. Given Sophie’s elimination on Day 22, Mike was single and chose Priscilla to be his partner. Since then, they became one of the strongest couples in the season and garnered a huge fan following outside the walls of the villa.

Though they had their fair share of ups and downs, Mike and Priscilla were a formidable team and were able to bag a few victories, including their winning of the baby challenge. Towards the end of the season, Mike even asked Priscilla to officially be his girlfriend, an offer she gladly accepted. Their bond allowed Mike and Priscilla to be one of the top 5 couples of the season. However, just before the final three days, the two were dumped from the island, marking the end of their journey to victory. Despite this, the couple seemed quite happy and were glad to have found each other through the show. But did their relationship survive the test of time? Let’s dive right in and get the answers.

Are Mike And Priscilla Still Together?

As of writing, Mike and Priscilla are no longer a couple. The fans were first alerted to a possible separation between the two in June 2021 after they removed some of the pictures featuring the other from their social media. Furthermore, the reality TV stars had stopped following one another on social media, which was another major sign regarding a possible split. According to Mike, the breakup came after 15 months of them being together as they supported each other through their life after the villa and the pandemic that had gripped the world shortly after their time on the reality series.

During their time together, Mike and Priscilla used their collective platforms to raise awareness about issues close to their hearts and their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement. The two even had the honor of presenting the MOBO awards together in December 2020. While together Mike and Priscilla often worked with each other in professional and personal capacities and had a loving relationship that made many of their fans happy.

Apparently, there were multiple reasons that led to the separation between the two reality stars. Mike confessed that he had felt a bit pressured to represent “black love” on the reality show following his initial romance with Leanne Amaning. His relationship with Priscilla put the two under the same pressure, even though they often commented on the contrary. Mike went on to confess that living together with Priscilla in such quarters made both of them wish for some space.

The two separated for some time in December 2020 but then got back together. During their brief split, Mike did come in contact with his former ‘Love Island’ partner Leanne, though nothing happened between the two. Mike even stated that he had immediately made Priscilla aware of Leanne’s presence in his life to not create any necessary issues. Based on Mike’s responses, it seems unlikely he would consider Leanne a potential romantic partner anytime soon.

However, despite their best efforts, Mike and Priscilla realized by February 2021 that it might be better to quit. Unlike what many might expect, Mike and Priscilla’s decision o break up was apparently made through a mature conversation. The two did want to make their relationship work but did not want to force something that did not exist. Despite their best efforts, the two decided that they might be better off as friends and still remain on amicable terms. In fact, the two can still be seen in some of the posts on each other’s Instagram, especially those revolving around their performance in ‘Love Island.’

As for their professional lives, Mike is a model based in London, UK, and is affiliated with Oxygen Model Management. He was also one of the celebrities in the twelfth iteration of ‘Ex on the Beach,’ and the second featuring celebrities. Known as ‘Celebrity Ex on the Beach,’ the season saw Mike’s ex Lisa Steele make an appearance on the show. Meanwhile, Priscilla works as a presenter and model, though she has not left her foray into reality TV behind. In fact, the Battersea, UK, native was a part of the 37th installment of ‘The Challenge,’ AKA ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies,’ where she made it as far as the tenth episode. We wish Mike and Priscilla the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

