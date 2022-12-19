Are Monica and Rish From Family Karma Still Together?

The fascinating series ‘Family Karma’ on Bravo explores the lives of Indian Americans residing in Miami, Florida. The series, which examines the Indian community in the US, largely focuses on families who immigrated to the United States from India and have lived in the Miami, Florida, region for several generations. The drama and romance-filled series is particularly known for showing viewers the real, uncensored lives of the families.

Since its premiere in 2020, the reality series has garnered a huge response because of its engaging and dramatic extravagant content. Most of it also arises out of the romantic interests among the cast members and, as a result, the community-related dramas. One such couple who garnered significant interest among fans was Monica Vaswani and Rish Karam. Their relationship was quite the talk of the town and their ups and downs made fans intrigued by them as well. Thus, it is obvious now that fans are eager to know if Monica and Rish are still together. If you’re curious to know about them too, here’s what we found out!

Monica and Rish’s Family Karma Journey

Recurring cast member, Monica Vaswani, is the 30-year-old former Miss India Virgin Islands who worked as an HR Specialist at Ultimate Software until January 2022. She is now an aspiring Bollywood Choreographer and Digital Content Creator, who is a dance fanatic and is considered the “perfect Indian girl” by her community. Rish Karam, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and businessman, currently working as the Managing Partner of S R Concepts. He is also involved in his family’s Pandora jewelry business since 2011 and is also the Co-founder (with Christopher Corda) of Moksha Indian Brasserie in Miami since 2019.

Monica’s love story has been quite interesting for both her fellow cast members and her fans since she first had a “situationship” going on with her childhood crush, Brian Benni. While she did develop feelings for him at first, it slowly wore out when she did not get the same vibe from Brian. Later, when Brian showed interest in dating her, she realized and said that they were “better-off friends rather than girlfriend-boyfriend” and also began searching for someone for him. After this fizzled out, Monica reportedly began dating Rish Karma in 2020.

Because of the close association among the Indian community in Miami, Monica and Rish were also childhood friends. Monica interviewed with Showbiz CheatSheet, where she said, “We’ve known each other since we were like nine or 10 years old. Our families have known each other going way back to when my dad was a kid in Hong Kong.” Mentioning that the two always liked one another, she said, “I’m a year and a half older than him. So I was always like ‘he’s too young for me.’” The two finally accepted their feelings and began their relationship, and since then have been going great together.

Are Monica and Rish Still Together?

Yes, Monica Vaswani and Rish Karma are still together and going strong. The two often appear on the show together and make sure that they have each other’s back. On one occasion, Monica’s father was even seen hinting about them getting hitched by saying, “Put a ring on it” to her when Rish kissed Monica’s hand in front of others. Monica slyly dodged the question since they haven’t gone that far to discuss their future together. This does not mean that the couple has not faced any challenges.

Rish especially came under scrutiny when their castmate Amrit Kapai told others that he heard at a club about Rish being unfaithful to Monica. After Brian gave a heads-up to Rish about the discussion, Monica asked the latter about his side of the story upfront. While he denied the infidelity, he later explained to her the entire truth that he knew about the group’s discussion from before. Rish apologized for the misunderstanding and said, “I hope this doesn’t come between us and the trust that we have in our relationship.”

Monica believed him, and they mended their doubts away. As an out-and-out Bollywood girl, Monica even told BollySpice that she wanted a man who “would watch Bollywood movies with me.” Now that Rish is the man in her life, Monica most probably found her dream man in Rish. Although the couple does not post many pictures together, when they do, it’s all love and appreciation between them. As of now, they are taking the relationship slow and keeping a low profile. But as they move further in life with each other, we only wish them more happiness and love together.

