Are Paula and Javi From Deep Fake Love Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Deep Fake Love,’ AKA ‘Falso Amor,’ is a Spanish reality show that uses Deep Fake technology to test the trust among the participating couples. All the pairs are separated and have to live among singles while occasionally seeing video clips of their partners that may or may not be fake. Given the complexity of this experiment, it is no wonder the featured couples have become popular. Consider Paula Di Martino and Javi Ramón, who were part of the show’s very first installment. If you are curious whether or not the two are still together, worry not because we are here to explore the same!

Paula and Javi’s Deep Fake Love Journey

When they entered the Netflix show, Paula and Javi had been together for nine years. They revealed that during this duration, they had gone on a break for a brief amount of time, and after they reunited, Javi told Paula some lies that were certainly hard for her to forgive. Through the experiment, Paula wanted to regain her complete trust in her partner to fulfill their long-time dream of going to Australia and building a life together.

After being separated from Javi, Paula entered the Venus villa, where she got to meet many new singles, including Lolo. There was an instant connection between the two that many could not help but notice. This particular bond even came to Javi’s notice through various videos, with him commenting that Paula preferred guys with longer hair. With a growing friendship between herself and Lolo, Paula tried to ensure that no physical boundaries were ever crossed.

Meanwhile, Javi seemed interested in getting to know Sara in the Mars villa but had not made much progress in the particular department. Following the second White Room ceremony, Paula ended up kissing Lolo and felt extremely bad about the same, even exclaiming that this was not like her, and she wanted to leave, though the others convinced her to stay. Her reaction also made Lolo feel bad, but the two had a conversation and promised not to let this affect their bond.

While Paula tried her best not to cross the set boundaries again, the clip of the same shocked Javi, who was unsure what to believe and what to consider fake. His own attention had shifted to Patricia, which was something that Paula learned but commented that it was likely because of similar physical attributes that she shared with Patricia. That being said, Paula and Javi tried their best to keep reminding themselves of the love they shared and just why they were participating in the experiment.

Are Paula and Javi Still Together?

As of writing, Paula and Javi have not shared any updates regarding their love lives. That being said, the couple displayed much faith in each other while being a part of the experiment and seemed genuinely torn and upset whenever they felt they had crossed a line. Their confidence in each other’s actions might be a strong indication that they two may have been able to sort out their differences after the experiment was over and may still be together.

Both Paula and Javi are still a part of each other’s feeds and do seem to be actively promoting the show. Interstingly, Javi does follow Paula on Instagram, but the reverse is not true. Though his continued presence in some of her posts on the social media platform might just nullify any trepidation that one may have in their relationship. No matter the situation, we wish them both the best and hope they are able to achieve all their dreams, including the move to Australia.

