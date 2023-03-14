Are Pickle and Chase From Swamp People Still Together?

History Channel’s ‘Swamp People‘ is an action-packed and thrilling reality series that showcases the daily lives of alligator hunters. In season 12, Cheyenne Nicole Wheat, famously known as Pickle, was introduced to viewers and quickly captured the heart of fellow alligator hunter Chase Landry. Their mutual passion for wildlife and thrilling escapades made them a dynamic duo. However, the audience remains in the dark about the current status of their relationship, craving an update on their journey together. So, let us uncover the truth about the present state of their romance.

Chase and Pickle’s Swamp People Journey

Pickle, 26, and Chase, 33, are highly skilled alligator hunters from Louisiana, coming from generations of alligator hunting families. Although Chase kept his personal life away from the public eye, there was a palpable chemistry between him and Pickle that was hard to miss.

Despite the show’s focus on the intense action of alligator hunting, there were subtle moments when their strong connection shined through. Their shared passion for adventure, adrenaline and the thrill of the hunt drew them closer.

Pickle typically spent more time with Troy, achieving various milestones on ‘Swamp People’ together. As a result, it was uncommon for viewers to catch a glimpse of the couple sharing screen time as they were focused on making the most of the hunting season.

Nevertheless, the two didn’t hide their personal lives entirely from their audience. So without any further ado, let’s explore everything that happened between Pickle and Chase since Pickle first appeared in season 12. Did their relationship stand the test of time, or did they go their separate ways?

Are Chase and Pickle Still Together?

No, Chase and Pickle are no longer together. Dating rumors started to surface after Pickle posted several photos of them on Facebook. On October 25, 2020, her relationship status said, “In a relationship with Chase Landry,” and that was all the confirmation their fans needed.

As per reports, Chase was previously married to Chelsea Kinsey, which remained a private ordeal. The two purportedly separated after a few years and co-parented Riley Blake, their beautiful baby girl who was born on March 18, 2017. Troy Landry was the one who made the news public by posting an image of the father and daughter duo and kept the mother’s identity undisclosed.

By early 2022, Pickle’s Facebook status was back to “single.” She deleted all the photos with Chase on Instagram, and eventually, her entire profile was stolen by a hacker. The reason behind their breakup still remains unstated, and one can’t even speculate because the ex-couple didn’t reveal any significant details about their relationship.

However, it’s evident that the duo has moved on from their past. The breakup hasn’t affected Troy and Pickle’s wholesome partnership. They still get into friendly banter while hunting, keeping their adventurous and joyous chemistry alive.

Moreover, she is now in a relationship with Joshua Kippes, an Emergency Medical Technician who seemingly has one child from his previous marriage. She announced her pregnancy on Facebook, where Joshua, his son, and Pickle were having a fun time at a supermarket, holding up copies of her ultrasound scan.

The happy family is about to welcome a baby girl, and on January 3, 2023, she posted another picture which showcased tiny shoes and a pretty baby dress, further confirming the news. Pickle wrote, “The happy family is about to welcome a baby girl, and on January 3, 2023, which showcased tiny shows and a pretty baby dress, further confirming the news.”

On the other hand, Chase has kept a low profile with no online presence whatsoever. So, there are no updates on his love life, and fans will have to wait until they catch a sneak peek of him on someone else’s social media account.

Nonetheless, they are both doing excellent work on ‘Swamp People’ and entertaining millions of people. We can’t wait to see what the future beholds for their relationships and individual success.

Read More: Where is Swamp People Filmed?