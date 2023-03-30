Are Ronnie and Sammi From Jersey Shore Still Together?

MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ is a reality series that features the affluent lifestyle of eight housemates at their vacation home in New Jersey. Samantha Giancola, aka Sammi, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were the most dramatic couple on the show. Throughout their journey, their relationship saw several ups and downs, rendering their bond unpredictable. Ronnie was a regular cast member of the reboot series titled ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ until season 4.

While Ronnie made a surprise appearance in season 6, Sammi made her ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ debut and returned to the franchise after around 10 years away in the same season. Naturally, fans are eager to know what happened between the two when they were away from the spotlight. So, without any further ado, here’s all you need to know about Sammi and Ronnie!

Ronnie and Sammi’s Jersey Shore Journey

Businesswoman Sammi from Hazlet, New Jersey, and realtor Ronnie from Bronx, New Jersey, started dating at the onset of the show’s first season. At the reunion special that’s held at the end of the season, unseen footage of a conversation between Sammi and Mike Sorrentino surfaced. Ronnie felt betrayed, and Sammi announced that “it’s done,” as in they broke up.

In season 2, Ronnie wanted to rekindle his relationship with Sammi. However, Jenni Farley and Nicole Polizzi wrote an anonymous letter to Sammi and detailed all his wrongdoings. But somehow, it led to bad blood between Sammi and the two guidettes when she once again chose Ronnie.

The next season was not a good look for the duo, there were aggressive arguments, outbursts, and fights, and Ronnie even destroyed Sammi’s personal belongings with no hesitation. He also threw a bed when she stood on it, and that was the final nail in the coffin for Sammi. She stormed out of the house, and once again, the couple separated. History repeated itself in season 4 when they got back together and broke up for the third time.

By the end of season 6, the couple announced they were still together in the reunion special. They decided to move in despite their families’ opposing views and their constant bickering. On the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ premiere, Ronnie revealed that he cheated on Sammi, and the couple had already broken up prior to the show.

The duo was clearly running in circles, and there was still a strong possibility that they might start dating again. So, let’s take a brief look at what happened after their numerous fallouts.

Are Ronnie and Sammi Still Together?

No, Sammi and Ronnie are no longer together. However, reports suggested that the ex-couple dated for a short period again. But then Ronnie came across Malika Haqq and felt an instant connection, but it didn’t last. Meanwhile, Sammie had her eyes set on Christian Biscardi, and she went official with the New Jersey native in June 2017. Unfortunately, the two split up in 2021 and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

After a lot of trial and error, Ronnie finally met Jen Harley in 2017, and the duo announced Jen’s pregnancy in December. She gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Ariana Sky, on April 3, 2018. Even their relationship has been quite controversial, with ugly off-camera fights and infidelity accusations against Ronnie.

He was purportedly arrested for domestic violence charges twice, for which he pleaded non-guilty, and within that timeframe, he met his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos, in April 2021. He later proposed to her and took a three-year-long break for his mental health before returning to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.’ But the duo also called it quits after a tumultuous relationship.

As of now, Sammi is dating Justin May, whom she first introduced to her followers with a thanksgiving picture. They were holding hands and smiling at the camera, and since then, the couple has posted multiple adorable pictures together.

Exes Ronnie and Sammi don’t seem to be on good terms right now, which is understandable after what occurred between the two. As their well-wishers, we hope they find the strength to plow through the hard times, and we can’t wait to see them on the new season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.’

