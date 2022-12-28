Are Thamara and Alisson From Love is Blind Brazil Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil,’ AKA ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil,’ is a beloved dating reality series belonging to the ‘Love is Blind’ franchise. Like any loyal fan of the riveting production, it’s hard for us not to root for the various couples formed during the events that unfold as a part of this social dating experiment. After all, who doesn’t like the notion of falling in love with someone for their inner beauty alone?

In fact, the recently released second season of this series featured many such romantic couples who piqued the curiosity of the public owing to their honesty as well as vulnerability. This includes the pair of Thamara Terez and Alisson Hentges, whose chemistry was also off the charts. Naturally, their admirers are eager to know if the on-screen duo is still together, and we are here to explore the same!

Thamara and Alisson’s Love is Blind: Brazil Journey

At the age of 30, Thamara Térez entered the second installment of the beloved reality show in hopes of hopefully finding her perfect partner. While on the show, she explained that her previous relationships ended due to infidelities, specifically her partners cheating on her. She then added that her perfect partner would thus be someone who treats her like a goddess and always puts her first. Not willing to let any chance to find her true love go by, Thamara decided to give her potential romantic partners a fair shot in the pods.

Thanks to her charming personality, Thamara was able to earn a significant number of admirers, which did not sit well with some. In the male living quarters, it became a point of conversation that Thamara was playing the field. However, Thiago Andreotti decided to confront Thamara and called her a player, which deeply hurt the advocate from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After returning to other male contestants, Thiago explained what he told her, which prompted many to agree with him but infuriated Alisson Hentges.

Ever since he first talked to Thamara, Alisson had been falling for him deeply, and she seemed to reciprocate the feelings. However, hearing Thiago’s comments made him severely angry, and he accused his fellow cast members of being disrespectful and making assumptions for no reason. During their next date, Alisson told Thamara everything and how he found the comments about her to be nothing but distasteful. This delighted Thamara as she had been worried that Alisson may have similar thoughts to Thiago.

Over the next few dates, Thamara and Alisson got to each other well, and the 27-year-old production administrator even opened up about being adopted. In the very second episode of ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 2, viewers are treated to the moving proposal from Alisson to Thamara and the couple’s eventual meet-up. After the blind dating round of the show was finished, they headed to a luxurious lodging in the Amazon rainforest in hopes of exploring the physical nature of their relationship and getting to know each other better.

Are Thamara Térez and Alisson Hentges Still Together?

As of writing, Thamara and Alisson have not made any official announcements regarding the status of their relationship. Given their easy chemistry and physical attraction, we do believe that the couple may have not only gotten married towards the end of the Netflix show and may still be together. One of the major reasons that keep our faith strong in the two is their mutual respect for each other.

After all, eagle-eyed viewers must have surely noticed the passion with which Alisson defended his soon-to-be betrothed’s honor from other male contestants. The two do follow each other on social media and seem to be quite positive about their experience on the show. This may mean that the two are more than happy with the outcome of the show. Their fans are certainly rooting for the duo to still be together, and we certainly share the wish!

