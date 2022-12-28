Are Vanessa and Tiago From Love is Blind Brazil Still Together?

The concept of falling in love with someone’s personality and inner beauty, rather than looks, is something that never fails to make the romantics sigh. Hence, it is no wonder that people often have someone fall for their personality rather than their looks and form an emotional connection. In order to give several romantics a similar chance, Netflix launched ‘Love is Blind: Brazil.’ The Brazilian dating reality series is one of the main reasons that many couples decide to take the big step of tying the know.

In fact, the second season of the show, which aired recently, gave viewers many couples to root for, including Vanessa Carvalho and Tiago Chapola. Their on-screen journey has its fair share of ups and downs, but it only kept the viewers coming back for more. Naturally, people are eager to know if the pair are still together. So, let’s dive right and find the answers, shall we?

Vanessa and Tiago’s Love is Blind Brazil Journey

When 35-year-old Tiago Chapola entered the second season of the Netflix show, he was able to sweep several girls off their feet. However, when the female participants sat down, they all came to the conclusion that maybe the sales representative was telling them all the same thing. Not afraid to tackle the issues head-on, Vanessa Carvalho decided to confront Tiago about the same. However, he assured her that he simply wanted to take the chance to get to know his potential partners, though he had no plans of continuing dating everyone. In fact, there were only three women that he was interested in, and Vanessa apparently happened to be at the top of the list.

Slowly but surely, Vanessa and Tiago started to come closer though the 32-year-old psychologist was not the only person whom Tiago continued to date. For a major part of the blind dating period, he remained indecisive between Vanessa and Antonia Andrade. This prompted Vanessa to explore further options. Learning about the interest that other participants had in Vanessa made Tiago worried, and the two talked about it on their next date. The ensuing argument between them left them on unfriendly terms.

Meanwhile, Tiago’s connection with Antonia flourished, and he even said that the two were dating. In order to maintain honesty, Antonia decided to share the news with Vanessa, which Tiago supported and said that he would also talk to Vanessa about. However, during their next date, Vanessa was tired of leaving in a state of doubt. She claimed that he was the only reason she was still on the show and that he needed to make a choice.

Torn about what to do, Tiago ultimately decided to stop seeing Antonia and proposed to Vanessa, which delighted the latter. After their joyful meeting, the couple was soon whisked away to the middle of the Amazon rainforest by the showmakers. While there, they explored the physical side of their relationship and got to know each other better. However, the real world was far from simple for the two.

Are Vanessa and Tiago Still Together?

As of writing, Vanessa and Tiago have not made any official announcements regarding the status of their relationship. The lack of news has not stopped their fans from rooting for the duo to lead a happily married life. However, the two are not following each other on social media. Given their turbulent history on the show, many in public cannot help but speculate if the two have separated for good. After all, both Vanessa and Tiago often found themselves disagreeing with each other, whether it was due to Tiago’s indecisive nature or their different financial status. Nevertheless, we do wish them the best for their life ahead and hope they find the happiness they deserve.

