Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man No Way Home? [Spoiler]

Directed by Jon Watts, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a quintessential Marvel film. Ever since the film’s inception at the Marvel Studios to its theatrical release, fans couldn’t stop speculating about the possible storylines, casts, and cameos. To add fuel to the anticipation, rumors started to spread regarding the potential appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of them as Spider-Man from Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ films respectively. As the superhero film is finally on the screens, fans must be wondering whether the speculations are indeed true. On that note, let us share everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Yes, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ When supervillains arrive from multiverses to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s universe upon Doctor Strange’s wronged spell, he tries to deal with them. When Doctor Strange proposes to send the villains back to their universes and fates, Peter tries to cure them before doing so. However, Peter’s attempts go wrong when four of the villains unleash themselves to incite chaos. Meanwhile, Ned tries to use Doctor Strange’s sling ring to find Peter, but only to open a portal.

Through that portal, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker enters into Tom Holland’s Peter’s universe, stunning Ned and MJ. Disappointed to not find their Peter, Ned tries again, but only to welcome Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. Both of them convince Ned and MJ that they are indeed Spider-Men. Since Doctor Strange’s spell transports everyone who knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man to Holland’s universe, Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men are transported along with the five villains. Both of them join Ned and MJ to find Holland’s Peter, who is mourning the death of Aunt May, who dies upon being fatally injured by Green Goblin.

To a distressed Peter, Garfield’s Peter shares about the guilt he suffers for not saving his girlfriend Gwen Stacy from death. Maguire’s Peter tries to console Peter by telling how he can relate to his loss after the death of Uncle Ben. Maguire’s Peter also convinces Peter to not avenge Aunt May’s death since murder doesn’t result in any good. The three of them contemplate their responsibilities as Spider-Man and decide to proceed with curing the villains before sending them back to their universes.

The three Spider-Men start to fight the villains in an attempt to cure them. They are later joined by Doctor Strange, who starts to protect the universe. After successfully curing Connors (Lizard), Dillon (Electro), and Marko (Sandman), Peter overpowers the Green Goblin to kill him for his Aunt’s death. Maguire’s Peter stops him but gets stabbed by the Green Goblin in the process. Peter injects the Green Goblin with the cure and Doctor Strange sends the villains to their respective universes. After successfully reinstating normalcy, Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men bid adieu to Holland’s Peter.

Maguire and Garfield’s Peter Parkers play a pivotal part in the final showdown of the film. When Maguire’s Peter guides Holland’s Peter to stand by his responsibility than acting upon the rage, Garfield’s Peter saves MJ when she falls to the ground after getting knocked off from a scaffolding. Even though he gets stabbed, Maguire’s Peter survives without any fatal harm. Meanwhile, Garfield’s Peter confronts his guilt of not saving Gwen, his girlfriend, who falls to death. By saving MJ, Garfield’s Peter can finally try to overcome his grief and guilt. Together, both of them help Holland’s Peter to recover his secrecy and universe.

Read More: Is Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home? [Spoiler]