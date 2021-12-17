Is Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home? [Spoiler]

The legacy of Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy is unparalleled. As the foundation of the Spider-Man films that followed, the three films hold a special place in the minds of the fans. Along with Spider-Man, the trilogy also introduces Mary Jane Watson, the love interest of Peter Parker. Kirsten Dunst’s memorable portrayal of Mary Jane Watson never fails to steal our attention. Naturally, fans must be wondering whether the beloved actress is reprising her role in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ when rumors started to spread regarding Tobey Maguire’s return as Peter Parker. If you are curious about the same, let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

No, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson is not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Even though Toby Maguire’s Peter Parker arrives in the Marvel universe through the portal that Ned opens using Doctor Strange’s Sling Ring, he arrives without Mary Jane Watson. When her absence severely disappoints, Maguire’s Peter reveals that the couple is together and they are making the relationship work. Although the admirers of Mary Jane have to settle with her absence in the film, it is pleasing to know that Peter and Mary Jane are working things out.

After the chaos that happens in ‘Spider-Man 3,’ it is not unreasonable that the fans want to see their adored character back on screen. In the third and final film of Sam Raimi’s trilogy, Eddie Brock AKA Venom abducts Mary Jane and holds her captive to take revenge on Peter. Even though Eddie intends to kill Mary Jane, Harry Osborn saves her. At the end of the film, Peter reconciles with Mary Jane. Considering what Maguire’s Peter says about Mary Jane, she is still very much a part of the Spider-Man saga.

While the fans are left disappointed with the absence of Kirsten Dunst in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the actress did tease about a return to future Spider-Man films. “I would do it [return to Spider-Man films]. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that. I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies,” Dunst said to Variety in November 2021. Since the actress is all up for it, it is up to the creative minds at Marvel to stir something in potential Spider-Man films to vacate a spot for an older Mary Jane.

If Marvel is gearing up for more Spider-Man films beyond ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ it will be incredible to see Dunst’s Mary Jane appearing with her age’s wisdom and Spider-babies. Since unbelievable cameos aren’t an unusual affair for Marvel, we can definitely hope for Dunst’s return.

Read More: Is Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: No Way Home? [Spoiler]