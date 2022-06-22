Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Still Together?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is a reality series that follows the real-estate tycoon Todd Chrisley from the state of Georgia and his family. The show first premiered in 2014 and became a massive success as it gave the viewers an insight into how the Chrisleys live. It even has its own spinoff series, ‘Growing Up Chrisley,’ that focuses on Chase and Savannah Chrisley, the oldest son, and daughter of Todd and Julia Chrisley. Todd and Julia have recently come into the public’s eye due to the tax fraud charges against them. As the reality stars find themselves in legal trouble, many are curious to know more about how the couple is doing. Well, here’s what we know about their relationship!

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Chrisley Knows Best Journey

Todd and Julie married in 1996 and have three children, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley. Before his marriage to Julie, Todd was married to Teresa Terry and had two children with her, a daughter named Lindsie Chrisley Campbell and a son named Kyle Chrisley. The latter has a biological daughter, Chloe. She is being raised by Todd and Julie due to Kyle’s issues with substance abuse. The family is rounded up by “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, Todd’s mother.

Even before the reality series first aired, rumors were circulating regarding Todd’s sexuality, which he responded to good-naturedly. “I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me,” Todd said in an interview with The Domenick Nati Show. “And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought.”

Throughout the show, Todd and Julie’s relationship has been quite steady. In August of 2018, the couple launched their own podcast, ‘Chrisley Confessions,’ where they talk about various things and raise awareness regarding issues that are close to their hearts. While Todd and Julie have weathered many storms, the legal troubles certainly put a strain on their marriage. Given the recent events, many cannot help but ask if the two have stayed together or gone on their separate paths.

Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Still Together?

Yes, Todd and Julie are still together. It is evident to see that the two adore each other. “I was fortunate enough to marry the only woman I’ve ever loved, my best friend, my person that truly gave me the confidence to take on this crazy world and prosper spiritually, emotionally, psychologically, and financially, the best mother I could have ever hoped to have for our kids,” Todd wrote in an Instagram post.

However, Todd and Julie’s future might be up in the air. In 2019, the couple was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta for tax evasion. Apparently, they hid the income they gained through reality series from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In February 2022, a new indictment was filed against the Chrisley couple. A trail for the same began in May 2022 and went on for three weeks.

On June 7, 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million by submitting fake papers to avail fraudulent loans, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan in Atlanta. The reality stars were also found guilty of inspiration to defraud the IRS and tax evasion. Additionally, Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

As of writing, Todd and Julie are allowed to remain free on bond by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. However, they are under several restrictions. The couple’s location is under surveillance, and the two are confined to their homes. The only reasons they can leave their residence include work, medical or court appointments. Todd and Julie’s spending has also been limited, and they have to alert their probation officers if they plan to spend anything over $1,000. The couple may face up to 30 years in prison though they are certainly hoping to appeal the verdict. We wish all the involved parties the best and hope that the truth prevails.

