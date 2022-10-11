Are Whitney and Justin Rose From RHOSLC Still Together?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ is the tenth edition of Bravo’s original reality series ‘Real Housewives.’ It centers on a group of prosperous, elite, and wealthy ladies living in and around Salt Lake City, Utah, sharing their personal and professional lives with the viewers. Their unorthodox lifestyles, which revolve around their status, religions, and aesthetics, take prominence that further captivate the viewers. The cast members amass a generous fan base due to their hectic and turbulent life, which only grows as they go deeper.

One such cast member is Whitney Rose, who has earned high prominence in the show because of her peculiar antics. As a result, every aspect of her personal life is scrutinized, particularly the start of her marriage with Justin Rose. Thus, her fans wonder if the couple is still together. Now, if you’re one such curious soul, here’s what we found out about the Roses!

Whitney and Justin Rose’s RHOSLC Journey

Whitney and Justin Rose had a unique beginning to their marriage. The now-lovebirds were previously married to their respective spouses but fell head over heels in love. Whitney, a descendant of “Mormon Royalty,” left the church and began her relationship with Justin, her then-boss. Eventually, both left their respective partners when she discovered she was pregnant with their first child, Bobbie Rose.

In due course, the couple tied the knot and have been together for over a decade. Whitney and Justin’s families did not well accept their second marriage because of their deep-rooted connection with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Moreover, Salt Lake City culture and traditions are ingrained with the Mormon Church’s values; hence, Whitney faced ex-communication and immense infamy for several years.

However, Whitney was unfazed about her decision and remained resilient while dealing with the public, finally finding a great platform on the show to present her true side. The Rose family faced a significant crisis when Justin was untimely fired from his long-time job as the chief sales officer at LifeVantage Corporation, a dietary supplements company in Lehi, Utah. Justin confirmed the news in March 2022 via an optimistic Facebook post.

Although the reason behind this isn’t confirmed, reports suggest Justin’s involvement in a lawsuit by the company because of his alleged involvement in an illegal pyramid scheme. Albeit, according to Whitney, her husband’s name has been cleared from the lawsuit. Because of the suspicious timing, other reports suggest that his sacking came after the couple’s steamy bedroom experiment with specific private moments captured on the show. Naturally, such turbulence deeply affected the couple, but have they remained together or parted ways?

Are Whitney and Justin Rose Still Together?

Yes, Whitney and Justin Rose are still together and going strong in their marriage of 12 years. They are now parents to two adorable children, daughter Bobbie and son Brooks. Furthermore, Whitney is the stepmother of Justin’s three sons from his previous marriage. The 36-year-old is now also the step-grandmother to the twin children of one of her step-sons. She calls them the “cutest things” and admits that the whole family has an excellent relationship.

As Whitney adores all of them, she wishes to see more of them in the future seasons, though her 9-year-old son Brooks hates being on camera. Despite her and Justin’s troubles, the fiery couple has remained optimistic about their future as the cosmetic entrepreneur has now rebranded her organic skincare company. While it was previously known as Iris + Beau, it has now been renamed Wild Rose Beauty. Besides, they seem optimistic about Justin’s new work direction, which is not mentioned as of now.

The couple enjoys their time together, as they often share lovely pictures of themselves and their children on social media. Whitney and Justin successfully crossed the 12th-year milestone of their marriage in November 2021, and she wished him by describing their love as “the once in a lifetime kind” that’s always worth it. Not just that, they even had a vow renewal ceremony for their 10th anniversary in front of their loved ones in a gorgeous setting. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Whitney expressed her gratitude to the show for helping her share her story with everyone.

“I’ve already blown up my life in a way that is unimaginable. I’ve lost family and friends, and I’ve hurt tons of people. I’ve been judged, I’ve been … everything, so it’s almost like therapy to sit here in front of the world and say, yes, this is how it started. I made that choice; a lot of people do, but a lot of people don’t own it, and owning it has helped me create a firm foundation and a stable life,” the reality TV star said. Justin and Whitney are excited about the next phase of their lives, and we wish the lovely couple a bright and happy future together.

