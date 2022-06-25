Are Yurika and Kyle From The One That Got Away Still Friends?

While there’s no denying that every single reality dating series comes with its own distinct drama, the kind Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The One That Got Away’ comprised was genuinely unlike any other. That’s because the production in itself focuses on second chances as well as missed connections, and there was still everything from misunderstandings to catfights to personal attacks at most turns. However, the most surprising aspect to ignite a complete blowout here was the friendship between Yurika Yoneda and Kyle Freeman — so now, let’s find out more about them, shall we?

Yurika and Kyle’s The One That Got Away Journey

As blasts from the past for the leading cast members, Kyle was in the first group of dates to enter through “the portal” (for Ashley Algarin), whereas Yurika was in the second (for Vince Xu). They were both entirely interested and invested in their respective potential partners, yet since they lived in the same house and had similar schedules, they did end up becoming great friends. “Yurika, since she has been in the house, we’ve bonded,” the former candidly stated at one point. “She feels open to communicate with me about her situation with Vince. It feels like I’m one of her best friends.”

Kyle continued, “She just brings a good energy to this household.” On the other hand, Yurika said, “Kyle is such a great person. Me and Kyle, like we are the first ones to usually get up in the morning, and we make breakfast together for the whole house because cooking is very therapeutic, and we like doing that.” In other words, they formed an utterly platonic connection, a fact the latter ensured to share with Vince once she got the chance, but Kyle failed to do so with Ashley.

Therefore, Ashley found it strange when he was constantly hugging a crying Yurika to console her upon Sara Bella’s elimination (who had come for Nigel Sydnor) during their pool party. Sara was another one of Yurika’s closest friends at the “guest house,” so she couldn’t help but feel heartbroken over the loss, and Kyle was simply doing his best to be there for her. The other dates did try to explain the situation to Ashley, yet because it was three of them right in front of her, she thought they were not only dismissing her concerns but also attacking her.

Ashley thus decided to speak to Kyle one-on-one, starting off with, “I look over, your arms [are] around her, like, it’s just not a good look. And you didn’t speak a word of her, meaning you could’ve been like, ‘hey, just to let you know we are good friends.'” She actually didn’t let him clarify any further, no matter how hard he tried and then decided to send him home as well, shattering Yurika’s heart again. Before leaving, though, Kyle made sure to tell Vince he should never take Yurika for granted because “she is the sh*t,” and thankfully, he didn’t.

Are Yurika and Kyle Still Friends?

Of course, from what we can tell, consultancy professional Yurika Yoneda and physical therapist/personal coach Kyle Dean Freeman continue to remain the best of friends. She is based in New York, whereas he’s in Las Vegas at the moment, yet they haven’t let the distance or the time come in between their platonic forever friendship in any way, shape, or form. If you want proof of the same, you can check out their respective social media platforms, where they sometimes openly interact through likes, comments, or stories, as seen below.

Read More: Are Yurika and Vince From The One That Got Away Still Together?