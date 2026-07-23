Awkwafina to Reportedly Star in Adam Mason’s Psychological Horror Feature ‘The Ladder’

Popular rapper/actress Awkwafina has reportedly been roped in as a lead for Adam Mason’s upcoming psychological horror movie ‘The Ladder.’ Mason and Simon Boyes wrote the script. Filming will take place in Ireland starting this fall. The plot follows Emma (Awkwafina) and her husband Clay, who move into a converted church in Ireland, where they discover a secret hatch in the basement with a ladder headed straight down. Desperate to prove what’s down there, Emma throws herself into danger as she becomes obsessed with finding out where the ladder goes.

Awkwafina, besides her stellar career as a wrapper, has played significant roles in movies like ‘Ocean’s 8,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ ‘Swan Song,’ ‘Quiz Lady,’ and most recently, ‘Jackpot!,’ co-starring John Cena. As far as shows are concerned, she played bicycle messenger Maddy Saint Marie in Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’ and Season 7 of Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror.’ She is also a talented voice actor, having lent her voice in ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2,’ ‘The Bad Guys’ movies, ‘Migration,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4,’ ‘IF,’ and ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.’

Awkwafina’s upcoming projects include ‘Jumanji: Open World,’ to be released on December 25, 2026, Adam Shankman’s action comedy movie ‘The Man with the Bag,’ co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson, Mercedes Bryce Morgan’s biographical comedy feature ‘Kaet Might Die,’ based on Kaet McAnneny’s cancer memoir ‘Boobs Gone Rogue,’ and Travis Knight’s stop-motion animated adventure flick ‘Wildwood,’ based on Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis’s 2011 children’s fantasy novel.

Adam Mason has a string of horror movies to his directorial credit, including ‘Baby Blue,’ ‘Hangman,’ ‘Blood River,’ and ‘Luster.’ Other projects he has helmed are the sci-fi thriller ‘Songbird,’ the thriller series ‘Alice in Chains: Black Antenna,’ the action flick ‘Blood, Sweat and Terrors,’ and an episode of Hulu’s ‘Into the Dark,’ titled ‘They Come Knocking.’

Read More: ‘The Artful Dodger’ Renewed for Season 3 at Disney+