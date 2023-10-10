Bachelor in Paradise Season 4: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Embarking on a journey to find forevermore, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ features several men and women who decide to explore the possibilities of a true connection. The series chronicles the highs and lows of romance as stars from previous editions of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ enter a tropical paradise. The reality television show has continued to garner wide acclaim since its inception in 2014. Likewise, the fourth iteration of the series also depicts the journey of individuals who hope to find love. So, if you’re also curious to find out where the contestants are these days, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where are Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Now?

Unlike their castmates, Derek and Taylor didn’t find themselves in the throes of love until they were out of the tropical paradise. Out of the spotlight, the duo were able to deepen their connection. Naturally, when the couple returned for the season’s reunion, Derek didn’t take long to bend down on one knee and ask Taylor for a lifelong commitment. However, things ultimately turned awry for the duo. Almost a year into their relationship, Derek and Taylor realized that they wanted different things.

Ultimately, the duo decided to part ways and released a joint statement about their breakup: “..We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us.” Distance became the primary force that pulled the duo into reality. While Taylor was based in Seattle, Derek was working in New York, making it difficult for them to continue their engagement.

Since their parting, the duo has continued to grow personally and professionally. Derek has been focusing on his job and spending time with his family. He has since recused himself from the public eye and likes to keep things under wraps. As for Taylor, the reality star has become a licensed therapist and certified sexologist. The medical professional also hosts the ‘Let’s Talk About It’ podcast and focuses on healthy living and plant-based consumption.

Where are Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates Now?

Despite developing a true connection with each other, Adam and Raven didn’t feel compelled to say yes to a commitment of a lifetime during the finale. Given the fact that the two lived in different cities, Adam and Raven felt that they needed their relationship to grow before solidifying their bond. The two ultimately walked out hand in hand, confident in their maxim. Over the years, they remained true to their word and gave time for their connection to deepen. Finally, Adam asked Raven to marry him in May 2019, almost two years after they first met. While the COVID-19 pandemic had initially derailed their wedding plans, the couple continued to embark on new adventures with their dog, Boaz and even conducted an engagement shoot at home.

The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2021 in Dallas, Texas. It wasn’t long before more happy news followed for the couple. The duo shared news of their pregnancy with fans just months after their honeymoon. Adam and Raven welcomed their baby boy, Gates, in January 2022. Their little unit was increased by one more member when the couple welcomed their second son, Max, in July 2023.

Where are Daniel Maguire and Lacey Mark Now?

Daniel and Lacey felt lost in the tropical paradise until they came across each other and decided to give their connection a chance. The duo even chose the Fantasy Suite over the Paradise single and admitted that they shared the same feelings for one another and wanted to be exclusive. Later, things turned quite complex after Daniel was revealed to contradict his actions. Surprisingly, Daniel was filmed talking to a producer where he confessed that he would “never change my Facebook status to ‘in a relationship with Lacey’” despite telling her the complete opposite.

In the reunion episode, he explained that he couldn’t stay with her as he didn’t see himself marrying her. Ultimately, the duo parted and left little room for reconciliation. Since then, the duo have ventured onto different paths. Daniel has taken to fitness and has been working as a coach and trainer. The avid traveler even offers online personal training. Besides this, the OnlyFans creator has amassed a significant following on Instagram for his fitness tips. As for Lacey, the reality star has been working as the Director of Strategy for Likeable Media, a social media agency. She has since found love with Derek Palumbo, and the couple are also engaged to be married. Besides working and spending time with her loved ones, Lacey also takes care of her furry friend, Jerry.

Read More: Bachelor in Paradise Season 2: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?