What Happens to Angel? Does He Die in Beauty in Black Season 2?

‘Beauty in Black‘ season 2 picks up right in the aftermath of season 1’s finale. As such, the story finds Kimmie stepping into the role of the new Mrs. Ballerie following her only-for-name marriage with Horace. This takes her, alongside Rain and Sylvie, out of their previous hellish lives, transporting them into a new adventure, one equally rich in luxuries and danger. However, their other friend, Angel, finds himself in a drastically different situation. As a result of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, the young man ended up getting arrested for the theft of an automobile, which contributed to the death of an aging man. Worse yet, the man and car in question are discovered to both have links to Daniel Lakeland, a terrifying criminal who won’t let the death of his father-in-law go unpunished. Consequently, from the get-go, Angel’s life remains in peril as one turn of misfortune after another brings him closer to his demise. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Horace Accidentally Signs Off a Hit on Angel’s Life

Initially, after Kimmie and Horace sign their marriage papers, legally binding each other together, no one notices Angel’s extended absence for some time. Therefore, no one in the hospital room is wiser, while the cops arrest the young man on suspicion of stealing Lakeland’s car. Meanwhile, Kimmie remains aware of the trouble she has inadvertently invited into her life by stealing a car and unwittingly causing the death of a diabetic man who just so happened to be the father-in-law of a dangerous criminal. As a result, she reaches out to Horace, hoping to find a solution for her troubles. Lucky for her, the older man can easily use his connections to call up Lakeland and sort out the matter. Although Lakeland agrees to let Horace’s new wife off the hook, he still demands a scapegoat for the incident so that someone pays the price for the passing of the father of his wife.

Afterward, one of the men informs the Ballerie family patriarch that the cops have already managed to catch a young man as a suspect in the case. Thus, the older man agrees to let this random young man take the fall for Kimmie’s crimes, oblivious to the fact that he is putting out a hit on Angel, someone he has grown to care for. From there, Jules steps in, eager to use the situation to his advantage and learn more about the strange set of circumstances that led to the marriage between Kimmie and Horace. When that fails to lead anywhere, he jumps into the grittier part of the job. As per the plan, Jules’ men at the police station let Angel free from detention at the police station. However, little does he know he’s actually walking to his execution. Once he reaches the bus stop, a car of gangsters drives by, raining bullets down on the area. The mass shooting kills multiple people, and the assassins leave once they have photographic proof of their target’s death.

Angel Survives the Shooting by Faking His Death

By the time Horace realizes that the young man he has condemned to death is Angel, it’s already too late. Unfortunately, the news of the latter’s death reaches Kimmie before her now-husband has the time to break it to her. This causes some tension between the duo, almost compelling the young woman to bolt far away from the Balleries and their lethal games. However, little does she know, the source of her paranoia is actually false. Even though the assassin does shoot up the bus stop, Angel actually manages to survive the incident. In a twist of fate, one of the other civilians’ dead bodies manages to fall right on top of the young man.

As a result, when the hitmen come to collect the evidence, all Angel has to do is play dead. Once the killers get their photographic proof, they leave the crime scene. Thus, Kimmie’s friend is able to walk away with his life. Initially, the fact that the hit came from Horace creates some friction. Yet, the two men are able to work through the complicated situation. In the end, like Kimmie and the others, Angel also receives the open offer to make Horace’s property his own home. Furthermore, the older man’s affection toward him earns him privileges of his own. Thus, he ultimately manages to survive his intense case of bad luck and makes it to the other side, at least for now.

