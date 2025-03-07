Beauty in Black Season 1 Part 2 Ending, Explained: Why Does Horace Propose to Kimmie?

Part 2 of ‘Beauty in Black‘ season 1 remains committed to large leaps and riveting chaos as Kimmie and Mallory both find themselves backed into infuriating corners. The recent abduction of Kimmie’s younger sister, Sylvie, sets the stripper on a vengeful, no-holds-barred path. As a result, she and Angel find themselves crossing progressively more powerful adversaries. Nonetheless, all hope isn’t lost, especially when the duo is blessed with the opportunity to have the Bellarie family patriarch, Horace, in their corner. Meanwhile, family drama and Norman’s reckless pursuit of revenge continue to complicate matters for Mallory, who realizes a plot to alter the coveted family will and testament may be afoot. As a result, these narrative threads come together in an explosive conclusion with concerning implications for the future of each character. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Beauty in Black Season 1 Part 2 Recap

From the get-go, Kimmie—and subsequently Angel—undertake a reckless path of destruction, guided by the former’s fury and frustration at the abduction of her 16-year-old sister, Sylvie. Thus, the woman ends up dropping a dead body or two without any remorse, putting herself directly on Jules’ radar. Meanwhile, Horace, who has just learned about the strip club, sets out to investigate the truth about his brother Norman’s involvement in it. Simultaneously, the latter’s attempts at the life of his nephew, Charles, which are ultimately futile, get him in hot water with his brother and his family, especially the vengeful Olivia.

Although Norman is initially loathe to care about the consequences in his blind rage, Jules’ trick of scapegoating a stranger for the death of the former’s wife calms him down a little. Besides, the man has bigger trouble brewing on the horizon as Horace gets more and more desperate to find a loophole in the family will while battling his cancer in secret. Eventually, as he devises a plan, he seeks out Kimmie and Angel once again. However, once Varney, the family attorney, catches onto Horace’s meddling attempts, he warns the other Bellaries, including his secret lover, Charles, about the same.

While Kimmie’s rampage keeps him out of the strip club, Angel gets lucky and manages to run into a drugged Sylvie at the club. By then, Horace has also gotten Kimmie into his orbit. As a result, when things become bleak, she is able to rely on the wealthy man to help her execute a rescue plan for Sylvie. Although this reunites the two sisters, it also puts Horace and Kimmie’s budding alliance on Jules’ radar. The same, paired with the older man’s plans for a big legal change, doesn’t bode well for the Bellaries. Eventually, as Horace’s condition puts him too close to his death for comfort, he finally reveals his grand plan: he wants Kimmie to marry him to stake a claim over the Bellarie family’s wealth.

Beauty in Black Season 1 Part 2 Ending: Does Kimmie Agree to Horace’s Plan? Why?

Initially, when Horace pitches his plan to make Kimmie his wife, the woman remains fairly cautious of the proposition. Even though she knows that the older man has no interest in her romantically or sexually—given his infatuation with Angel—she can’t help but remain distrustful of the situation. Her life experiences so far have made her particularly cynical, especially when it comes to trusting people in power, which includes Horace—the patriarch of an immensely wealthy family. For the same reason, she can’t accept Horace’s proposal off the bat. Nonetheless, the woman has her own problems to consider.

After Kimmie’s involvement with Jules puts Sylvie’s life under threat, she realizes that she can no longer allow him to control her life. Therefore, she’s prepared to risk everything and go on the run with her sister and her friends regardless of the legal complication Jules has tricked her into. However, she runs into an unexpected problem with her sister. So far, Kimmie has been lying to Sylvie about her profession, claiming to be a nurse so that she can stay a role model in the latter’s life. Nonetheless, her departure from her mother’s abusive home had exposed her younger sister to the torment and sexual abuse of their mother’s boyfriend. Consequently, she is inevitably hurt when she realizes that her older sister has been lying to her this entire time. In fact, those lies partially contribute to the young girl’s own exposure to trafficking.

Therefore, Sylvie can’t find it in herself to trust Kimmie to keep her safe, especially if her grand idea is to go on the run. This eventually sways the woman’s decision about Horace’s proposition. Despite not wanting to trust the man, Kimmie knows that his offer is a goldmine that can set her up for life. In fact, simply addressing the fact that she may be his fiance allows her the ability to keep her sister for treatment in the fancy hospital that would have otherwise kicked them out. As such, Kimmie concludes that the marriage would allow her to take care of her sister without any trouble and through reliable means. This way, she won’t have to return back to stripping—something Sylvie is patently against—and she can still keep her sister safe. For the same reason, Kimmie ultimately agrees to marry Horace, earning her own stake in the Bellarie wealth.

Who Was the Man in the Car Kimmie Stole?

While Kimmie is otherwise preoccupied in the Bellarie family drama due to Horace’s unexpected proposal, her actions branch out to an entirely different plotline. After she rescued Sylvie from Jules’ strip club, the latter was in an incredibly distraught situation. The myriad of drugs they had pushed on the teenager since her abduction to keep her pliant and easy to exploit have started to do significant damage to her system. Consequently, she can’t even stay conscious anymore. She is too high on drugs to properly function. Naturally, this incites an aggravated reaction from Kimmie, who immediately rushes her to the hospital in the same car she had earlier stolen from a stranger.

As it turns out, that car wasn’t entirely unoccupied when Kimmie stole it. Consequently, on the drive to the hospital, the sisters realize there is an old man who seems to have died in the backseat. Nonetheless, at the moment, she has other priorities, compelling her to abandon him and the car in the parking area without a second thought. However, Angel takes notice of his friend’s reckless car theft. Therefore, he also notices when a woman comes onto the news channel to share the story of how her car got stolen. The woman, Mrs. Lakeland, appeals for the thief’s arrest since her diabetic father is in the backseat, in desperate need of his insulin. Worse yet, the woman isn’t an ordinary civilian. She is the wife of Daniel Lakeland Jr., a dangerous criminal who recently exited prison on parole.

Why Does Horace Want to Marry Kimmie?

Kimmie’s agreement to Horace’s plans remains fairly understandable, especially since she has almost nothing to lose and everything to gain. This raises the question of why the older man resorts to the proposal in the first place. Horace may be on his deathbed, but he is hardly a sentimental man. Although he wants someone to take care of him in his dying days, he has expressed far more interest in Angel for the position than his friend. Therefore, it remains evident that his reasons behind the proposal are devoid of any genuine interest in connection with Kimmie. Instead, his actions are driven by a sheer need for vengeance.

Horace has a particular hatred for his family, from his traitorous brother and his ex-wife to his two sons. He’s especially disdainful of Roy and Charles, his heirs, whom he believes to be incredibly spoilt brats. He detests the fact that they get to luxuriate and waste their lives away in sex, drugs, and partying simply because they were lucky enough to be born into the Bellarie family. Nonetheless, the way the company’s shares have been built into the family’s will makes it impossible for him to cut his sons off in any substantial way. Thus, as he nears his death, he can’t bear the idea that his Beauty in Black company shares will go to his incompetent sons.

Inevitably, the only solution that remains for Horace is to dilute the shares by adding on another family member and securing his wife as his successor through marriage. Consequently, after crossing paths with Kimmie—a tenacious and intelligent woman who has been fighting for her life from day one—Horace finds the perfect candidate. Additionally, her standing rivalry with his family, through her aggravating connection to Jules, Roy, and Mallory, further adds appeal to the idea. The older man knows that she can handle his family if equipped with the right tools. For the same reason, he wants to marry the woman to ensure that he’s beating his family at their game—even in death.

Although Horace’s plans are a bit fast-paced due to his deteriorating health, he manages to gather his legal team in the hospital in time to commence with the necessary formalities. Coincidentally, his ex-wife, Olivia, happens to be at the hospital on the same day and catches on to his plans. Thus, she’s able to call the entire family over to attempt to foil the patriarch’s plan. Nonetheless, despite their efforts—in which Varney attempts to aid them—they’re a little too late. In the end, Horace and Kimmie go through the paperwork in the hospital to at least initiate their inevitable legal marriage. Thus, it seems Horace has succeeded in snubbing his family of at least his own lion’s share of the company. Furthermore, with Kimmie’s help, he will likely be able to unveil Norman’s involvement in human trafficking through the strip club—which is bound to push him out of the company, forfeiting his own shares as well.

What Happens to Angel?

In the end, after Horace’s plan concludes and the future of the Bellarie family becomes even more precarious, Angel’s fate remains the only real mystery within the storyline. While Kimmie is too busy setting up the marriage between her and Horace, her friend ends up being the one who feels responsible for her stolen car. Therefore, in a bid to save the old man who is—unbeknownst to Angel—already dead, he rushes to the parking lot. However, as it turns out, the cops have already noticed the stolen car and have set up a trap for the perpetrator to return to the scene of the crime. Thus, once Angel checks up on the car, he ends up getting arrested as a person of interest in the case.

Although Angel’s demise is unknown from here, a few guesses can be made about what awaits him in the future. Since the cops know that a woman initially stole Mrs. Lakeland’s car, the man may be able to avoid prominent consequences for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Yet, it’s evident that he is in some way involved with the car theft. As such, it is likely that he will end up becoming a target for Daniel Lakeland, who seems to be the next big bad for future potential seasons. On the other hand, considering his friendship with Kimmie and complicated romance with Horace, he also has people in his corner who can come to his rescue. Either way, whatever is in store for Angel next is sure to set the tone for the future misfortunes that will plague Kimmie—and the Bellarie family by association.

Read More: Shows Like Beauty in Black You Must See