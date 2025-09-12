What Happened to Calvin? Did Shannon Wallace Leave Beauty in Black?

Netflix’s ‘Beauty in Black‘ is a drama series that centers around a wealthy family whose dysfunctional antics lead them down precarious roads. One of the co-leads in the show, Mallory, is a highly successful businesswoman who married into the Bellarie name, becoming a force to be reckoned with in the family business. Although her and Roy Bellarie’s marriage couldn’t be worse for wear, clauses in the family will make it impossible for the couple to get a divorce without suffering through a sizable financial loss. As a result, behind closed doors, she continues to remain indifferent to her husband, who entertains many shady affairs, mostly with sex workers. In season 1, Mallory enters an illicit romance of her own with Calvin, one of the men on her family’s security detail. However, in season 2, the driver is notably missing from action. As a result, fans of his and Mallory’s dynamic are bound to wonder about the character’s future as well as the status of actor Shannon Wallace’s connection with the project.

Roy Fires Calvin Early on in Season 2

The Bellarie family owns enough notoriety and wealth to call for on-the-clock security and staff details for most members. Calvin’s introduction into the family arrives in the same way as he fills the spot of Mallory’s driver. Even though he’s in a relationship with Gillian, the latter’s assistant, it doesn’t take long for him to strike up a sexual relationship with his own boss. Eventually, this leads to his breakup with Gillian and causes much friction in Mallory’s loveless relationship with her husband. Soon enough, this friction bleeds into Calvin’s dynamic with Roy, which, of course, strictly remains that of an employer and an employee on his payroll. Furthermore, despite the clandestine couple’s, nothing substantial ever brews between the woman and her amorous driver.

It’s evident that the hostile relationship between Mallory and her husband has left the woman craving a specific type of connection in her life. While Calvin fulfills that for some time, his presence in the businesswoman’s life never becomes anything more than that. While their intimate relationship is convenient and passionate, it’s never actually romantic. Mallory’s number one priority is and always has been her reputation and her business. Therefore, she would have never entertained the idea of something serious with Calvin. For the same reason, she does nothing after Roy inevitably fires Calvin shortly after learning about his relationship with his wife. Thus, the driver is nowhere to be seen in season 2, no longer allowed to be in the Bellarie orbit, as an employee or anything else.

Shannon Wallace’s Future With Beauty in Black Remains Uncertain

Given the nature of Calvin’s abrupt exit from season 2 part 1 of ‘Beauty in Black,’ Shannon Wallace’s future with the project naturally becomes undetermined. So far, there has been no indication that the actor would be reprising his role in the series. Yet, since part 2 of season 2 has yet to arrive, there’s always a possibility that the character may make an unexpected appearance later. Calvin’s character brought an additional layer to the narrative, showcasing the inner lives of those closest to the Bellaries without actually being in the family. Season 2 retains this element by bringing other characters like Alex, the driver, and James, the butler, to narrative prominence.

Even so, the storyline can only benefit from continuing Calvin’s narrative, especially now that he’s been fired from the family’s roster. His newfound official disconnection from the Bellaries can enhance the nature of his dynamics with Mallory and Roy. Still, without his employment, the character loses a reasonable explanation for close proximity to these characters. This lowers the possibility of Shannon Wallace reprising his role in the series. Thus, while there’s ultimately a chance that the character could make an eventual return, the possibility of that happening seems to be less than likely. Still, fans of the actor have an exciting new series to look forward to. Wallace is reportedly set to be a part of Jake Weber’s directorial debut film’ Shelter Me.’ Currently in production, the film presents an anthology narrative, following various international storylines as they unfold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

