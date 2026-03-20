Beauty in Black Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Season 2 of ‘Beauty in Black’ finds a conclusion that entirely restructures the power dynamics of the Bellarie family. Kimmie, who started the story as a stripper forced into human trafficking, is now the head of the richest family in Atlanta, thanks to her goal-driven alliance with Horace. Thus, once she buries the hatchet with Mallory, the most competent of the Bellaries, the two women work together to plan the demise of the rest of the family.

Their scheme reaches a high when they manage to pin down Roy, Charles, Norman, Olivia, and Jules for their illegal activities with the unveiling of the truth behind the trafficking ring in the latter’s club. Thus, the characters will face big changes as they head into the show’s third season, which was renewed all the way back in December 2025. Even though no set date has yet been announced for the release of the next season, if the series continues to follow past trends, the continuation might hit the screens as early as 2027.

Beauty in Black Season 3 Will Expand Upon Kimmie and Mallory’s Alliance

Across the show’s first two seasons, the show closely follows the narratives of the two women at its center: Mallory and Kimmie. Even though their paths don’t cross for the longest time, the similarities in their narratives keep their storylines tied together. Therefore, it makes for an exciting development when part of season 2 brings the two women together in an alliance. Once Mallory begins to realize the severity of the rot that runs in the Bellarie family, she inevitably joins Horace’s ranks in praying for their downfall. This means, for the first time ever, her goals are aligned with Kimmie’s, allowing the two women to team up. Off-the-bat, this has an adverse impact on Roy and the others.

Within a day or two of their collaboration, Kimmie and Mallory manage to combine their resources to bring forth damning evidence against the family and freeze them out of the shareholders’ boardroom of Beauty in Black. Furthermore, as the season ends, their enemies face prosecution while they manage to get away scot-free by turning in state’s evidence against their family. Yet, they haven’t quite passed the finish line just yet. The legal dispute that looms over the future of the Bellarie family promises to pack a punch for both sides. Particularly, Mallory will have a challenging time proving her distance from all the shady businesses of the other Bellaries, thanks to Roy’s intervention. Nonetheless, in season 3, the businesswoman would have firmly shifted allegiances, coming over to Kimmie and Horace’s side, opening up the possibility of new dynamics.

Beauty in Black Season 3 Will Retain the Original Core Cast

‘Beauty in Black’ finds its biggest strength as a drama through the central Bellarie family, whose interpersonal dynamics, alliances, and discord inform the foundation of the show. Thus, we can expect these central characters to retain their roles as regulars in the series for the third season as well. As such, key cast members, Taylor Polidore Williams (Kimmie), Crystle Stewart (Mallory), Ricco Ross (Horace), Julian Horton (Roy), Steven G. Norfleet (Charles), Richard Lawson (Norman), and Debbi Morgan (Oliva) can all be expected to return for season 3.

Likewise, other central characters, outside of the Bellarie family, like Rain (Amber Reign Smith), Angel (Xavier Smalls), Varney (Terrell Carter), and Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield) will also reprise their roles. Additionally, in season 2, a few other characters in the Bellarie family’s circle also become integral to the plot. These include Officer Alex (Bryan Tanaka), who earns Kimmie’s trust, Felicia (Kajanee’ Smith), Roy’s new mistress, and Evan (Rodrigo Aburto), Varney’s love interest. Depending on how the narrative moves forward with the Bellaries’ storylines, these characters will likely remain a part of the series moving forward. Lastly, as the show transitions into a new chapter, new characters can also be expected to be introduced in season 3.

Beauty in Black Season 3 Might Further Jules’ Revenge Plot

As ‘Beauty in Black’ season 2 ends, Kimmie and Mallory hold all the power over the other Bellaries. However, they have a different storm brewing with Jules. The latter isn’t an explicit member of the Bellaries family. However, as their head of security, he is deeply entrenched in everyone’s personal matters. He also has a personal vendetta against Kimmie, who was initially one of the strippers at his club, whom he was trafficking. In season 2, Kimmie’s best friend, Rain, kills Jules’ son, Glen, over a misunderstanding. In the aftermath, Officer Alex helps them hide the crime. Nonetheless, Jules likely gets to the truth about the matter through Sylvie, Kimmie’s young sister.

Even so, Jules ultimately decides to sit on the information without striking back against Kimmie and the others. At the moment, his motives remain ambiguous, but it’s apparent that he’s holding back on his desire for revenge because of Horace. Therefore, we can expect the Head of Security to play his cards in season 3, introducing unexpected trouble for Kimmie. In a conversation with Tudum, Crystle Stewart spoke about the expectation for season 3. She shared, “The tension, the drama, and the power struggles are only going to deepen from here, and viewers are going to see these characters pushed further than ever before.” Ultimately, fans must prepare themselves for an explosive season 3, as it’s also planned to be the last one for the series.

Read More: Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 Ending Explained: What Happens to the Bellaries?