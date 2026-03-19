Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 Ending Explained: What Happens to the Bellaries?

‘Beauty in Black’ season 2 plays with new power dynamics as Kimmie finally finds herself with a seat at the Bellaries’ table. Her marriage of convenience with Horace shifts the pecking order, arming the young woman with the power and the motives to destroy the lives of the family’s corrupt individuals. Naturally, Olivia Roy and the others become obsessed with finding a way to bring down the newest and most lethal addition to their family.

Moreover, Jules becomes an even larger threat to the new Mrs. Bellarie when she inadvertently finds herself involved in his son’s near-death accident. However, surprisingly enough, Mallory, who married into the family and quickly became a center of its solar system, begins to question her loyalties once she begins colluding with the family lawyer, Varney. Consequently, a whole new world of possibilities opens up to the two women, who are desperate to climb their way to the top, no matter the cost of survival. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 Recap

In the aftermath of Rain throwing Glen off a second-story balcony, as a result of a gross misunderstanding, Alex helps her and Kimmie cover up the incident. Fortunately, there’s already a lack of security cameras around that part of the estate, freeing Rain of any directly incriminating evidence. As such, when Alex alerts the other guards about the accident, he gets to play dumb about the entire incident. Nonetheless, even though Jules is told that Glen’s fall was likely an accident, he refuses to buy the cover story and continues to remain suspicious of Kimmie. The fact that Sylvie finds her rebellious streak with Kimmie over the accident, stubbornly demanding to be allowed to see the stableboy in the hospital, certainly doesn’t help matters.

On a brighter note, Horace’s experimental treatment in Italy begins to show promise, having a substantial positive effect on his recovery. Meanwhile, Mallory makes her way to Jules’ club with Varney when her contact, Felicia, offers her some valuable information. Ironically enough, the intel ends up making the businesswoman privy to her husband’s apparent affair with the stripper. This results in a huge violent confrontation between her and Roy, which results in her nearly killing her husband and his mistress in a house fire. Simultaneously, Varney, who has recently ended things with Charles, runs into an escort at the club, Evan, who seems to be in desperate need of a lawyer. Although the attorney is initially skeptical, his undeniable chemistry with the other man compels him to consider hearing his case out.

As a result, Varney ends up learning about the details of Jules and Norman’s trafficking business that they facilitate through the strip club. Back in the BIB office, Kimmie blocks all side hustles carried out under the company’s umbrella support. This cuts down a significant amount of income for the corrupt family members, including Olivia, Horace’s ex-wife, who is already in danger because of her gambling debts. Likewise, Charles, who realizes his own mother had tried to rob him, slowly begins to realize his family’s level of dysfunctionality as he finds himself utterly alone. By now, Varney and Mallory have gotten close enough to swap secrets. As such, she finds out about her husband’s involvement in the trafficking business right as Roy files for divorce, heedless of the fallout it has on their shares.

Alternatively, Sylvie makes the wrong choices and decides to see Glen, who is moments away from being pulled from life support, at the hospital. Unfortunately for her, she ends up running into Jules, whose suspicions about foul play are affirmed by her presence. Driven by a need for revenge, he ends up kidnapping Kimmie’s young sister to get the entire truth out of her. On the other hand, Varnye and Mallory come up with the plan to turn against the rest of the Bellaries to weed out the “bad apples.” Their plan involves securing Evan and his sister as assets, which inadvertently puts them on the same path as Alex, who is invested in their safety for his own reasons. Therefore, in the end, as Mallory and Kimmie’s paths finally converge, leading them toward the same goal, they form an alliance that promises to bring down the rest of the Bellaries.

Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 Ending: What Happens to the Bellaries?

The entire dynamic between Horace and Kimmie rests on the Bellarie patriarch’s desire to inflict devastation upon his own ungrateful and corrupt family. He detests almost every member of the clan and wants to cut them off from the wealth accumulated by the empire that his father had built. It’s why he marries Kimmie in the first place and why he appoints her as an equal in his business matters. Off-the-bat, Kimmie doles out many initiatives with an iron fist. She sniffs out the shady businesses being run by the family members using the Beauty in Black company’s resources and puts an end to them all. However, it isn’t until she teams up with Mallory and Varney that she finds the real smoking gun.

Kimmie has known about Jules and Norman’s trafficking business for a long time. Nonetheless, she has never had the right evidence needed to prosecute them for it. Thanks to Varney and Mallory, she finds this final missing piece. This includes actual witnesses, Evan and Adeline, willing to speak out against the club and shell companies tying Roy, Jules, and Norman to the illegal and immoral business. Thus, when Kimmie calls for a shareholder’s meeting the next day, she has every intention to deliver the Bellaries to their demises. This time, when she and Mallory walk into the boardroom, it’s as allies instead of adversaries.

First off, Kimmie freezes Roy’s shares as a result of his proven cocaine addiction. His younger brother, Charles, also doesn’t pass the test in full. Yet, his real downfall comes from the fact that after he fails to pay his mother the ransom she wanted, she punishes him by unveiling the secret of the dead bodies found in his house. As a result, Charles becomes a suspect in a criminal case, which freezes his shares until the investigation wraps up, and only if it does so in his favor. Norman and Olivia are found to be engaged in various money laundering schemes. However, it’s Norman’s involvement in the trafficking scheme that really becomes the last nail in his coffin. Thus, each Bellarie that Horace and Kimmie sought to ruin gets their just desserts in the end.

Does Mallory Go Down With Roy and the Others?

Despite their evident differences, Kimmie and Mallory are actually much more alike than either wants to admit. Both have faced hardships due to the circumstances of their early life and have managed to find a second chance at success through Horace Bellarie, who offered them proximity to overwhelming power. However, while Kimmie gets to use this power to bring the other Bellaries down off the bat, Mallory’s relationship with it is more complicated and requires her own integration in order to provide her with any substantial security. Even so, unlike the other Bellaries, her share of crimes remains negligible in comparison. While almost everyone else uses their Beauty in Black shares and wealth to engage in other illicit activities, she’s solely focused on running the company and making it a success.

For the same reason, Mallory has no idea about the darker side of the business her husband, Roy, and his uncle, Norman, are involved in. So far, she has been concerned with protecting her husband because of the legal effect it will have on her own share in the will. However, shortly after Kimmie’s arrival in the family, Roy grows more volatile and begins to endanger her own safety and stability. In fact, he even goes as far as to file for a divorce. Therefore, Mallory has no qualms about taking the fight to him. Initially, her plan is to use Kimmie’s new drug mandates to her advantage. The latter digs out a part of the original will that showcases Horace’s father’s desire to punish drug addiction at the shareholders’ table, but without the modern language needed to implement it.

Even though Roy refuses to comply with the drug test, Mallory is more than happy to provide Kimmie with a strand of her husband’s hair, which easily proves his enduring addiction. This freezes Roy out of the boardroom and only has a minimal impact on his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s shares. However, something more menacing soon knocks on Mallory’s doors as Varney looks into the shell companies attached to the strip club. AS it turns out, Roy has established these offshore accounts in her name without her knowledge in an effort to implicate her and save his own skin. Although this presents a daunting challenge for the businesswoman, it’s not a challenge she can’t overcome. Ultimately, since she assists Kimmie and Horace in turning state’s evidence, it buys them certain safety from legal repercussions of the fallout. As such, even though Roy goes down, Mallory manages to jump ship before disaster.

What Happens to Sylvie? Why Does Jules Let Her Go?

One of the prominent storylines in season 2 emerges from the danger Kimmie’s younger sister, Sylvie, finds herself in soon after entering the volatile world of the Bellaries. The teenager has already had a tough life, becoming a victim of abuse and trafficking by her own mother. Therefore, when Kimmie rescues her from that life, she wants to ensure that she can keep her sister safe. Nonetheless, early on, Sylvie becomes involved in the near-death of Glen, Jules’ son. Rain had pushed the latter off the balcony after finding him with Sylive and drawing the wrong conclusions about their relationship. For the same reason, the teenager feels guilty about what happened to the stableboy and sneaks out of the house to see him.

However, all that does is land her in the direct path of Jules, who is already volatile in the wake of receiving the news that he has to pull his son out of life support due to his dead brain activity. Glen is Jules’ son from his first marriage, which went up in flames. In the aftermath, the son was left with his addicted mother, who kept the father from the kid. For the same reason, the head of the Bellarie family security holds a guilty conscience about Glen, which only deepens with the latter’s death. As a result, he’s craving revenge against the people responsible for putting his son in the hospital. The fact that the alleged accident happened at Horace’s house, hours after Kimmie threatened to go after his family, makes him inevitably zero in on her as a possible suspect.

Consequently, when Jules finds Sylvie paying Glen a visit, he realizes he can get the right answers out of her with enough force. However, during her abduction, multiple game pieces move around in the lives of the Bellaries. Therefore, by the end of the day, Jules realizes he can’t afford to go up against Horace, which means he can’t pick a fight with Kimmie. As such, when the time comes, he decides to let Sylvie go under one condition: she can never tell anyone that he abducted her. The teenager is suitably threatened by him and agrees to play by his rules. In the aftermath, once she returns home, she keeps his secret and tells her sister that she wants to get out of this place and attend college, where she will be safer. Therefore, even though Jules gets arrested for the trafficking ring by the season’s end, he might still have some trick up his sleeve for later.

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