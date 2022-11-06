Below Deck Adventure’s Fay Clarke: Everything We Know

With the premiere of ‘Below Deck‘ in July 2013, viewers were fascinated by the lives of the staff members on luxury yachts and how they dealt with demanding customers, everyday issues, and interpersonal relationships simultaneously. The popularity of the original show paved the way for several spin-offs, and ‘Below Deck Adventure’ is the latest addition to the franchise. As the name suggests, ‘Below Deck Adventure’ follows the crew of a luxury yacht as they experience thrilling adventures while navigating through some of the most breathtaking locations on earth. With a particular emphasis on adventure, the show will portray the cast participating in extreme sports, such as paragliding and spelunking, while performing their day-to-day duties on the yacht. Besides, the show promises a handsome helping of romance and drama, which is sure to make things interesting.

Ever since ‘Below Deck Adventure‘ announced Faye Clarke as the chief stew, viewers cannot wait to see her in action. While her charming yet reserved personality immediately made her a fan favorite, Faye mentioned that she wanted to make the difference between party and adventure yachting clear to everyone. Hence, with fans now eager to know more about the chief stew, here’s everything we discovered about Faye Clarke.

Faye Clarke’s Age and Background

Born and brought up in Southeast London, Faye Clarke, who was 37 at the time of filming, mentioned that her close-knit family instilled an intimate familial bond in her since her younger years. Faye’s parents have been her most significant supporters throughout and have always encouraged her to pursue her dreams, which helped Faye develop a winner’s attitude. Hence, to this day, she can never bring herself to accept defeat without giving each challenge her all. Faye discovered her passion for adventure at a young age and was determined to travel extensively.

Such an opportunity presented itself when she was just 21, and Faye soon stepped out of London before traveling the world for over ten years. While her travels took her to exotic places and gave her incredible life experiences, Faye stayed true to her roots and always held her parents responsible for the success she managed to achieve. Still, adventure beckoned at every turn, and eventually, Faye found herself traveling to Italy, where she started a remarkable career in the yachting industry.

Faye Clarke’s Profession

While Faye could not stay away from adventure, which led her to a perfect career in the yachting industry, readers will be surprised to learn that the chief stew started her professional life in the corporate sector. Nevertheless, while touring the world for over ten years, Faye grew fascinated by yachting and the perks that came with such a profession. She loved the exotic locations luxury yachts get to visit each season and was convinced that it was the perfect job for her. Hence, without wasting much time, Faye traveled to Italy, where she embarked on a career in the yachting industry.

At present, Faye serves as a chief stew (stewardess) and is tasked with managing and leading the crew of a luxury yacht during charter season. Besides, once Faye discovered her love for cosmetics and makeup, she began working as a makeup artist on the side and even uploads pictures of her creations on social media. Additionally, the chief stew owns the United Kingdom-based food delivery service The Salt Beef Shack, which serves events as well as offices, and sets up temporary pop-up shops around the country.

Faye Clarke’s Boyfriend

Faye has always preferred privacy when it comes to her dating life and hasn’t revealed much in public. While viewers got to see her indulge in a “boat-mance” with a male co-star on ‘Below Deck Adventure’ season 1, his identity is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, from the looks of it, the “boat-mance” ended soon after, as Faye has since uploaded a few pictures on Instagram with her rumored boyfriend, Jack Peache. Still, viewers should note that Faye and Jack have yet to confirm their relationship, although their photos on social media indicate that they are seemingly happy together. Witnessing Faye’s wonderful life surrounded by family and friends is heartwarming, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

