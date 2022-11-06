Below Deck Adventure’s Jessica Condy: Everything We Know

Ever since its premiere, ‘Below Deck‘ has enjoyed a significant fan-following. Viewers find it really interesting to witness the crew of a luxury yacht go about their daily jobs, serving demanding guests while also dealing with interpersonal relationships and other drama among themselves. Besides, the series is known for its breathtaking backdrops, and its popularity has led the way for several other spinoffs.

One such spinoff, ‘Below Deck Adventure,’ focuses more on an adventure voyage instead of a regular party one. In the spinoff, the guests expect an incredible experience filled with adventure sports, food, as well as luxury, and it is up to the staff to provide the same. An essential member of that staff is Chef Jessica Condy, who will make her debut in ‘Below Deck Adventure’ season 1. Thus, with curiosity around Jessica’s life at an all-time high, let’s dive in and find out more about her, shall we?

Jessica Condy’s Background

Although Jessica has chosen to keep her age hidden, she is originally from Cape Town in South Africa and is quite proud of her heritage. Jessica mentioned that since her grandmother was Spanish-Italian, she grew up surrounded by traditional recipes and would often find herself helping in the kitchen from the young age of 2. Although the kitchen would always give her warm and happy vibes, Jessica ultimately went on to discover her passion for cooking when she was just 12 years old. Since then, she has been determined to turn her passion into a career, and her parents have encouraged her and pushed her toward achieving her goals. To this very day, Jessica shares a deep intimate bond with her loved ones and tries to take time out of her busy schedule to spend with them.

After high school, Jessica entered the University of South Africa, from where she graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing Management, Finance, and Economics in 2008. However, willing to pursue a career in cooking and hospitality, she got her professional chef certification from the Ballymaloe Cookery School and a health coach certificate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Additionally, Jessica has received a Transformational Nutrition Coach Certificate from the Institute for Transformational Nutrition and holds a level 1 certificate for yoga training.

Jessica Condy’s Profession

In May of 2010, Jessica was residing in Marbella, Spane, where she started her private catering company, Chemistry in the Kitchen. Through her catering company, Jessica worked with high-end clients, serving her excellent food at events, villas, and even yachts. Pretty soon, Jessica fell in love with the yacht life, and after discontinuing her catering service in August 2010, she went on to become a Holistic Personal Chef at several private yachts. While Jessica still serves as the head chef on numerous yachts at present, she started her own Santa Monica, California-based lifestyle brand, Wild Wanderlust Wellness, in June 2017.

Is Jessica Condy Dating Anyone?

We are sorry to report that Jessica Condy is highly private when it comes to her personal life. She rarely shares any information about her relationship status online and prefers to keep everything under wraps. Still, Jessica is pretty active on social media and posts regular updates for her followers. There she can be seen enjoying life with friends, excelling at her profession, and sharing her incredible as well as mouthwatering creations. However, the absence of a romantic partner becomes quite apparent in her social media posts, and that, coupled with zero reports on the reality star’s dating life, makes us believe that she is currently single.

