Below Deck’s Jessica Albert: Everything We Know

Developed by Mark Cronin, Rebecca Henning, and Doug Henning, Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ is a reality series that aims to transport viewers onto a luxury yacht while delving into what life is like for the crew members aboard it. This Emmy-nominated production has kept us captivated since 2013, and now that season 9 is returning with First Officer Eddie Lucas, Chef Rachel Hargrove, and a myriad of new faces, there is more drama and exploration in store for us. So, let’s find out everything there’s to know about the latest third stewardess of My Seanna, Jessica Albert, shall we?

Jessica Albert’s Age and Nationality

Jessica Albert’s background is exceptionally unclear at the moment owing to two major factors; her preference to keep her private life away from the spotlight and the network not even having a bio on her. With that said, we presume that she’s currently in her late 20s or early 30s and grew up in an area near some beautiful water bodies, considering her seemingly lifelong love for the serenity it provides. Moreover, a deep dive into her Instagram reveals that she’s been enthusiastic about traveling and undertaking new adventures for years. She also lived in New York for a while.

As for her immediate family, Jessica seems very close to them, especially her grandparents. Her “Gram” and “Pop” are dear to her, so it’s no surprise that she has vacationed alone with them as well. From their hometown to Florida to Atlantic City, they took a road trip and experienced it all. Fishing and kayaking are also a couple of things Jessica likes to do with her loved ones. Even though we’re not certain about the number of her siblings, we can confidently report that she has, at least, one younger brother, Jake, who seems quite affectionate towards her.

Jessica Albert’s Profession

Apart from New York City, Jessica Albert has also lived in Washington and Florida, from what we can tell. We haven’t been able to find out the details of her career history in each of these places, yet we suppose that she has always been ambitious and active. Hence, after gaining some experience, Jessica now serves as a professional “Beachcomber & Crafter,” according to her social media bio. In other words, she enjoys the water and works in related industries. When she is not a freelance stewardess, Jessica is the sales and catering coordinator at The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Boca Grande, Florida.

Is Jessica Albert Dating Anyone?

As mentioned above, Jessica Albert doesn’t share much about her personal life on online platforms, meaning that we have no way of determining her relationship status as yet. She hasn’t uploaded cozied-up images with a particular individual in the recent past either, so that angle to uncover some information gets crossed out as well. Thus, we guess we’ll just have to wait and see how her narrative on ‘Below Deck’ unfolds to learn more about her. After all, fellow cast members have a history of flirting or getting together if they’re single and looking for something different.

