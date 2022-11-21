Below Deck’s Ross McHarg: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck‘ season 10 introduces viewers to several new cast members aboard the luxurious 197 feet superyacht Saint David as they sail through the island nation of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean. Among the impressive personalities is Ross McHarg, who became a person of interest even before his official appearance on the show thanks to his charming personality and good looks.

Ross’ fame only increased as the viewers got to see more and more of his free-spirited and hardworking nature in the 10th iteration of the reality series. Naturally, many are eager to know more about the personal and professional life of Ross McHarg, especially whether he has a special someone in his life or not. Luckily, we are here to discuss the same!

Ross McHarg’s Age, Nationality, and Background

Born on March 12, 1984, Ross McHarg is originally from the United Kingdom, though his adventurous life has led him to travel across the world. For 15 years prior to his television debut, Ross traveled to many places across the world and got to see various beautiful sites. The British man has left his home country behind to get a taste of the world and now calls Asia home. Apart from traveling, Ross also seems fond of skiing and skateboarding. While not much is known about his family, we do know that the reality TV star has a niece named Elena, whom he adores very much.

Ross McHarg’s Professional Life

Approximately 12 years before Ross appeared in the Bravo reality series, he was working as a Ski Instructor in Europe. However, he soon discovered the wonderful world of yachting and embraced his new passion with open arms. Since then, Ross has worked hard as a man of the sea and has developed many connections over the years. His work has also allowed him to learn quite a bit about seafaring and developed his leadership skills.

In ‘Below Deck,’ Ross is seen as the Bosun of St. David and works alongside the respected Captain Lee Rosbach. This means that Ross is the one in charge of the equipment and crew and oversees several staff members of the yacht. Apart from his expertise as a Bosun, Ross is also known for being on friendly terms with others and is never shy of flirting. As such, he is often involved in much drama and has gained many fans who cannot get enough of the British-born cast member.

Ross McHarg’s Girlfriend

Ross’ dating life remains one of the biggest arcs in ‘Below Deck.’ His flirty personality has allowed him to garner much attention from some of the female cast members. However, his position of authority on the yacht has often proved a sour point. Starting in season 10, Ross was seemingly romantically involved with Katie Glaser and Alissa Humber. The apparent love triangle kept the audience hooked, and the fact that Ross was actually Katie’s boss, given her position as a Deckhand, added additional drama. According to Katie, much of this could be attributed to Ross’ flirtatious nature and the proximity between the cast members.

As of writing, it remains unclear whether or not Ross is in a relationship. The reality TV star has been rumored to be dating Miki, a psychology student and yoga instructor from Bali, Indonesia. However, Ross has not yet come out and confirmed the news, leaving this particular pairing to be a subject of speculation. When not out in the sea, Ross seems happy to spend time with his loved ones and engage in as many adventurous activities as possible. We wish him the very best in his life and hope to see more of the reality TV star in the future.

Read More: Below Deck’s Rachel Hargrove: Everything We Know