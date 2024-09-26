Ben Mendelsohn Joins Channing Tatum in ‘Roofman’

Channing Tatum will star alongside a seasoned actor in Derek Cianfrance’s upcoming crime drama! The Cinemaholic can disclose that Ben Mendelsohn has joined the cast of the biopic ‘Roofman.’ The feature will enter production in Pineville, North Carolina, on October 22 and conclude on December 11. Cianfrance wrote the screenplay with Kirt Gunn.

The film centers on Jeffrey “Jeff” Manchester (Tatum), a good man from a good home and a caring father with Special Forces training. He allows his worthy intentions to trigger bad decisions, leading to unfortunate but foreseeable consequences. After being sentenced for robbing a McDonald’s restaurant, Jeff breaks out of prison and goes into hiding at a Toys “R” Us.

As the narrative progresses, Jeff steps out of hiding to anonymously donate toys to a local church, sparking a series of unexpected relationships. Now living under a new identity, he becomes close to a single mother and her two daughters, finding a sense of belonging and love he never had before. However, even as he tries to turn his life around, his past may catch up with him.

Mendelsohn recently portrayed Christian Dior in Apple TV+’s ‘The New Look,’ a period drama series that delves into the designer’s meteoric rise as he surpasses Coco Chanel and revitalizes the world with his groundbreaking fashion. He appeared as The Guy in ‘Freaky Tales,’ a film featuring four interwoven stories set in 1987 in Oakland, celebrating music, film, people, and places that transcend the ordinary. The actor is also known for portraying Ralph Anderson in the HBO adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Outsider,’ Talos in Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ and Jacob in the crime thriller ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter.’

Tatum played the highly anticipated Gambit in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ Cole Davis in ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ and Slater in the psychological thriller ‘Blink Twice.’ He also reprised his well-known character, Mike Lane, in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’

Cianfrance wrote and directed the HBO miniseries ‘I Know This Much Is True,’ which explores the lives of twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey and deals with themes of betrayal, sacrifice, and redemption. The filmmaker is known for helming ‘The Light Between Oceans’ and collaborating with Ryan Gosling on the crime drama ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ and the bittersweet romantic drama ‘Blue Valentine.’

