Netflix’s ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ Starts Filming in Vancouver in October

Shelby Van Pelt’s acclaimed novel will be brought to the screen in Hollywood North. Netflix’s ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ will enter production in Vancouver, British Columbia, in October. Olivia Newman of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ fame is at the helm based on a screenplay she wrote with John Whittington. David Levine and Bryan Unkeless are backing the project as producers. Sally Field headlines the cast.

The plot centers on an unlikely friendship between a lonely woman named Tova Sullivan, who works as a janitor at an aquarium, and a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus. While she grieves the recent death of her husband, her son’s mysterious disappearance at sea 30 years ago continues to haunt her. Marcellus sets out to discover what happened the night Tova’s son vanished. The octopus then starts to use every trick his aging invertebrate body can manage to unearth the truth for her before it’s too late.

Newman’s mystery drama ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is also an adaptation based on Delia Owens’ eponymous novel. The filmmaker also directed ‘First Match,’ another Netflix original. John Whittington, on the other hand, is a familiar name in the animated world, having co-penned ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ (2017), ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ (2022), ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ (2022), and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3,’ which is slated to be released on December 20, 2024.

Field, a two-time Oscar-winning actress, will play Tova Sullivan. We last saw her in ‘80 for Brady’ (2023), a sports comedy directed by Kyle Marvin. She is known for playing Aunt May in Sony’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies. Her portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of Abraham Lincoln, in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’ earned her the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

Vancouver is home to many popular shows, including HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ and FX’s multiple-Emmy-winning drama ‘Shōgun.’ Netflix, too, has its fair share of movies and shows that were filmed in the city, including ‘The Adam Project’ (2022), ‘The Mother’ (2023), ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘The Night Agent.’

