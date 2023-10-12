Ben Younger Next Directorial to be a Thriller Titled Left Seat

Filmmaker Ben Younger’s next directorial feature is set to be a thriller titled ‘Left Seat.’ The film revolves around a traveling salesman who is forced to land a plane after the pilot dies during a flight. More details about the plot are awaited. The production schedule and location of the project are yet to be revealed.

Younger is well-recognized for writing and directing the 2005 romantic comedy ‘Prime’ starring Uma Thurman, Meryl Streep, and Bryan Greenberg. Earlier than that, he made his feature debut with the crime drama ‘Boiler Room’ in 2000. The film, starring Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, Nia Long, and Ben Affleck, follows a student who quits college and starts working at an investment but is soon caught up in the web of corruption and greed. The film earned nominations at several film festivals and won the Jury Special Prize at the Deauville Film Festival.

Younger’s previous feature release was the 2016 biographical drama ‘Bleed for This,’ based on the life of former boxing world champion Vinny Pazienza, played by Miles Teller. The filmmaker has also worked on the television shows ‘Army Wives,’ ‘The Company You Keep,’ and ‘Snowfall.’

The script of the film is penned by David M. Crabtree, who previously wrote and directed the 2014 short film ‘Wanderlust’ and the 2016 short film ‘Cat.’ He also worked as a director on the musical documentary series ‘VEVO Go Shows’ and executive produced the comedy show ‘Ted Sampon: Househusband.’ Crabtree has served as a producer on the 2013 short film ‘Nine Inch Nails: Tension,’ and the 2008 documentary ‘Porampo: Pirates of the Malacca Straits.’

The details about the casting of the project are kept under wraps for now. The film is produced by Jason Michael Berman under the banner of Mandalay Pictures. Berman is known for producing ‘Air’ starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and ‘Surrounded’ starring Letitia Wright, both of which were released this year. He also served as a producer on the 2020 crime drama ‘The Last Days of American Crime,’ the 2018 sports drama ‘Amateur,’ the 2017 horror comedy ‘Little Evil,’ the 2016 sci-fi thriller ‘Approaching the Unknown,’ and the 2014 drama film ‘Little Accidents.’ Over the years, Berman has produced several short films as well including ‘Soul of a Man,’ ‘Monopoly Game,’ ‘Little Con Lili,’ and ‘Julianne.’

Read More: Best Airplane Movies