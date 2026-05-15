Who is Candela? Who Plays Her in Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine?

Co-directed by Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and José Manuel Cravioto, Netflix’s ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine‘, also known as ‘Berlín y La Dama Del Armiñ’ in the original Spanish, continues the life and shenanigans of Berlin, a master thief and a connoisseur of arts, who chooses a duke named Alvaro Hermoso de Medina as his target. However, in order to unravel the layers and get to the duke’s wealth, Berlin and his company are first tasked with stealing Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, which is in town only momentarily. Around this time, he meets Candela, an Andalusian local who has an almost instant bewitching effect on Berlin. A part of it is her skills as a pickpocket, which make her both central to the heist and a character seeking a way out of this lifestyle for good.

Candela is an Expert Pickpocket Who Falls in Love With Berlin

Candela enters the world of ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine’ as a breath of fresh air, challenging Berlin and the larger storyline in just the right ways to double the drama. Though she is introduced as a master pickpocket, what truly makes Berlin fall for her is her ability to seize life as it comes. For someone planning the minutest details of his biggest heist to date, Candela’s take on life serves as the perfect antidote. Following a brief first encounter where she takes off with his wallet, Berlin winds up getting shot when he tries to sneak up into her house. However, as time passes, the two take an instant liking to each others’ thrilling lives, and love begins to bloom from that point on, at the same time bringing out both of their insecurities.

While Candela puts on a brave mask for the rest of the world, deep down lies a person who is fearful of getting her heart broken. So when she learns more about Berlin’s tumultuous past, a part of her begins to build psychological walls, leading to a break-up scene that ends with Candela heading back to her village. However, Berlin, by this point already madly in love with her, comes clean about his feelings by meeting her all the way there and proposing marriage. This comes as a watershed moment for Candela, allowing her to trust fate again and go on a journey with the most unpredictable person around. Fittingly, the season wraps up with Candela and Berlin tying the knot, and though we don’t know what happens to her prior to the events of ‘Money Heist,’ her presence in this story is undoubtedly as memorable as it gets.

Inma Cuesta Matches Candela’s On-Screen Charm and Intensity to a T

Actor Inma Cuesta steps into the role of Candela, marking her first appearance in the larger ‘Money Heist’ universe. Perhaps best known for her work in ‘The Mess You Leave Behind,’ where she plays Raquel, Inma is among the most popular actors in the Spanish film industry, with hit titles like ‘The Sleeping Voice,’ ‘Invader,’ ‘Three Many Weddings’ and ‘Just One Small Favor,’ where she essays Hortensia, Angela, Ruth and Teresa, respectively. When not pouring her infectious charm onto the screen, Inma is also a passionate family person, having married her girlfriend, popular screenwriter and producer Ángeles Maeso, sometime around 2020. The couple has two children and a pet dog named Rumba.

Inma’s journey with ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine’ is one filled to the brim with a host of creative experiences. In a conversation with Lecturas, she revealed that the production period took a full 9 months, and while she jokingly compared that to being kidnapped for a while, she also noted how enjoyable the experience felt. When comparing her pickpocketing character to her personal life, the actor revealed that she has more often been the one from whom things are stolen, which might have played a part in her take on Candela.

In an interview with Cinemania, Inma also revealed that she somewhat identified with her character’s passion and spirit, which allowed her to take the leap and participate in such a high-profile show. When asked about her thoughts on how the show ends, and whether it might return with a sequel, the actor remained optimistic about rejoining the cast if the stars align.

Read More: Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine Ending Explained