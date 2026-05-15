Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine Mid-Credits Scene, Explained

Berlin’s story continues with Netflix’s ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine‘ as he plans yet another daring and dangerous heist. The danger is doubled this time because he is planning two heists simultaneously. While one has him stealing Leonardo da Vince’s The Lady With an Ermine for a Spanish Duke, his second heist is focused on robbing the Duke himself. Over the course of eight seasons, the tumultuous story takes Berlin and his crew to some of the most unexpected moments of their lives. But the mid-credits scene offers a happier, if a little bittersweet, ending to the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Berlin and Candela Get Their Happy Ending

Apart from the heist, the season focuses on Berlin’s whirlwind romance with Candela. While in the last season, his seduction of Camile was entirely planned, things are much more spontaneous with Candela. She matches and even revs up the sense of danger and adventure Berlin lives for, while at the same time grounding him and giving him reality checks. She is his perfect partner in all senses of the term, and sure enough, for a man with his heart on his sleeve, Berlin proposes to her. The mid-credits scenes show them walking down the aisle, and hopefully, the fourth time will be the charm for the chaotic thief.

There are still some creases to iron out in their relationship, particularly regarding Berlin’s previous romances. Candela asks him about the underwear she found in his pocket, which Camile had given to him as a remembrance of their time in Paris. However, he assures his wife-to-be that it means nothing because he no longer has feelings for Camile. Meanwhile, Keila and Bruce are also together, but they, too, have some things to figure out. What happened with Claudio has made Bruce a little fidgety around weddings and wedding cakes, but Keila assures him that she is not going anywhere near another wedding cake, meaning her desire for more affairs is done.

Another couple to find their happy ending is Damian and the Duke’s former wife, Genoveva. Their fling has turned into a full-on relationship as she has left her husband to be with Damian. This is just the beginning for them as they are finally getting to know each other. She is surprised to discover that he is actually a professor, though he calls it his side hobby, when he is not busy with a heist. He has the Christmas heist in Marbella still on his mind, but when Genoveva invites him to travel somewhere with her, he decides to choose that. This shows that he will no longer be lonely during holidays, and thankfully, Berlin won’t have to rob safety deposit boxes with him.

Berlin Predicts a Sale That Happened in Reality

The heist season started with Berlin’s desire to rob the Duke’s collection, which he expected would be worth millions of dollars. Before the heist, he had no idea what would be in the collection, but once he saw all the paintings, he decided that they needed to be freed from the Duke’s dungeon. In the end, he does exactly that, robbing all the paintings and leaving only the Lady With an Ermine behind, as a gesture of him keeping up his end of the deal. Instead of hiding the paintings in his own private collection or selling them on the black market for millions of dollars, he sends them to the museums where they belong. He knows what it’s like to have one’s life and perspective changed by art, and he wants the others to experience the same.

During the wedding, when Candela asks him about the Lady with an Ermine, he says that the painting will soon be sold for a much lesser price than its worth. Interestingly, something similar happened in real life as well. While Berlin estimates the amount at around 400 million dollars, the real-life Lady With an Ermine was sold to Poland’s Culture Ministry by a private collector for around 100 million dollars. This was considered a massive bargain, given the exceptionally high value the painting could have fetched at auction. It is an interesting bit of information the show embeds in the story, making it seem as if Berlin’s heist is the reason for the shocking sale.

Romance is Hinted Between Roi and Camile

Berlin’s adventures are unhinged and wild, so viewers can expect the unexpected along the way. The heist of the Duke’s vault and the Lady With an Ermine leads to some very shocking twists and turns, but the ending is mostly happy for all the characters. The only ones tending to their broken hearts are Roi and Camile. Last season, Roi got his happy ending with Cameron as they embarked on a new life together after the successful Paris heist. But things went awry when Cameron’s ex came back into the picture. Despite being in love with one another, Cameron and Roi never got around to patching things up, and this breaks Roi’s heart even more when Cameron dies before they can confess their true feelings.

Meanwhile, Camile is brokenhearted that she and Berlin could not end up together either. Last season, she received a note from him asking her to meet him at a bar in Singapore. While she showed up, he didn’t, and by the time she found him again, he was already in love with Candela. Now, Camile is at his wedding, watching him marry another woman. But this turns out to be a good thing because it brings her and Roi together. They are perhaps the only ones sad at the wedding. They recognize each other’s emotions, which sparks a conversation clearly headed towards something more serious.

It is possible the duo might bond over their love losses and develop a camaraderie that turns a friendship into a romance. Roi might be a bit hesitant to date Berlin’s ex, but since his boss has already moved on and is married to the woman he is madly in love with (at least for now), his and Camile’s romance shouldn’t prove a problem. Moreover, it’s not like Berlin would disapprove of it because no one knows more than him the allure of falling in love, especially with the person you are not supposed to fall in love with. For all we know, he will give their blessing, and the next season will have Roi and Camile on their own adventures together.

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