Movies rooted in real-life events have a special resonance, captivating audiences with authentic tales of triumph, tragedy, and adventure. Hulu’s vast collection, in particular, offers a splendid variety of films grounded in truth, each bringing forth its blend of comedy, action, and animation. From humorous retellings to heart-pounding adventures, these stories not only entertain but also often shed light on historical events and iconic personalities that shaped our world. As we delve into the best true story films available on Hulu, we are reminded of the age-old adage: sometimes, reality truly is stranger and more wonderful than fiction.

11. Amanda Knox (2011)

‘Amanda Knox,’ AKA ‘Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy,’ tells the true story of the trial of Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully tried for the murder of British exchange student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, in 2007. The movie stars Hayden Panettiere as Amanda Knox and shows what happened on the day of the murder and the subsequent media frenzy and trials. With a quite detailed portrayal of the trials, the movie does a pretty good job of showcasing one of the most talked-about murders in modern American history. You can watch the movie here.

10. The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (2023)

Directed by Simone Stock, ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ tells the true story of 15-year-old Kara Robinson, who was kidnapped by a man on June 24, 2002, from her friend’s place in West Columbia, S.C. He took her to his house and assaulted her for as long as 18 hours. However, this didn’t shift Kara’s focus from keeping as many details as possible in mind and escaping at the right moment. She then led the police to the place, and the evidence pointed toward the serial killer, identified as 38-year-old Richard Evonitz. He already had three girls. Though Evonitz escaped after finding out that Robinson had fled, he was intercepted by the police in Sarasota, Florida, on June 27, 2002, and shot himself to death. Katie Douglas plays Kara Robinson, while Kristian Bruun plays Richard Evonitz. You can watch the film here.

9. Suncoast (2024)

Directed by Laura Chinn, ‘Suncoast’ is a semi-autobiographical drama based on Chinn’s own life and experiences during the early 2000s. The film follows teenager Doris and explores her relationship with her impudent mother, Kristine, and her dying brother, Max. As Doris navigates such an overwhelming phase in her life, she befriends activist Paul Warren, who is staging a protest to show his support for a landmark medical case. The way ‘Suncoast’ explores themes of family, friendship, happiness, grief, and self-discovery makes it a must-watch coming-of-age drama. The film stars Nico Parker, Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson, Daniella Taylor, and Ella Anderson. You can watch it here.

8. Miranda’s Victim (2023)

Almost all of us have heard attorneys tell convicts and criminals they have the right to remain silent and have an attorney in movies, shows, and real life. Have you ever wondered where this statement came from? Michelle Danner’s ‘Miranda’s Victim’ deals with the crime and the subsequent legal case that led to the birth of this right for convicts. Patricia “Trish” Weir was 18 when she was kidnapped and raped at knife-point inside a car by Ernesto Miranda in Phoenix in 1963. In Miranda v. Arizona, the court set aside the conviction in 1966 because the accused didn’t know his rights. While Miranda did serve prison time, the American Legal System underwent a revolutionary change that transformed the nation. Abigail Breslin plays Patricia Weir, and Sebastian Quinn plays Ernesto Miranda. To find out how Weir fought for justice and how the Miranda warnings came into effect, you can watch ‘Miranda’s Victim’ here.

7. Swiped (2025)

‘Swiped’ is based on the true story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of the dating app Bumble. The movie shows Herd’s time as an employee at Tinder, the company she helped establish, how she was removed from it after being harassed at the workplace, and how she went on to establish Bumble, focusing on women’s experiences in dating. While ‘Swiped’ may seem like a feminist movie to some, for many, it is a fight that is necessary for those willing to make a change or take a stand for something right or against something wrong. Herd’s journey is one of courage and inspiration, and deserves to be known. ‘Swiped’ stars Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd, the actress giving a compelling performance as the brave businesswoman. The Rachel Lee Goldenberg directorial can be streamed here.



6. Is This Thing On? (2025)

Adapted loosely from the life of English comedian John Bishop, ‘Is This Thing On?’ tells the story of Alex Novak and his wife Tess, who get divorced after several years of marriage. Alex takes up stand-up comedy while Tess concentrates on volleyball, her childhood passion. As time passes, the movie shows how Tess and Alex deal with their situations, reconsidering their decision to break up and whether they made the wrong choice due to misinterpreting their own analysis of their marriage. The movie is directed by Bradley Cooper and stars Will Arnett and Laura Dern. You can watch it here.

5. Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey’ is a harrowing crime drama directed by Jim Donovan. The movie brings to light the horrifying true events of 1984 when Lisa McVey was abducted and held captive by the serial killer Bobby Joe Long. The narrative unfolds over a terrifying 26-hour period, where Lisa uses her intelligence and courage to leave clues about her kidnapper and eventually escape.

The film features brilliant performances by Katie Douglas (Lisa McVey), Rossif Sutherland (Bobby Joe Long), David James Elliott (Detective Larry Pinkerton), and Bruno Verdoni (Morris Elwood), among others. Not only does the movie recount the traumatic experience of Lisa, but it emphasizes the remarkable resilience and bravery of a young woman against her tormentor. Earning a spot on this list, the film stands as a testament to the human spirit and resilience and offers a powerful message on survival and hope in the direst of circumstances. You may watch ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey’ here.

4. Breaking (2022)

Abi Damaris Corbin’s ‘Breaking’ tells the true story of 33-year-old marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley, who entered a Wells Fargo bank in Marietta, Georgia, on July 7, 2017, claiming that he had explosives in his bag. If he didn’t receive his monthly Veterans Affairs (VA) check, he would blow up the bank. The film shows what led him to do this, along with his struggle with mental health and homelessness. How the police dealt with him and how Brian met his tragic fate is shown in a captivating manner in the drama. John Boyega plays Brian Brown-Easley to the T, showcasing the helplessness, pain, and anger that led to his actions. The film is a powerful reminder of the importance of listening to someone who wants to be heard. ‘Breaking’ can be streamed here.

3. The Infiltrator (2016)

Directed by Brad Furman, ‘The Infiltrator’ shows how, in the 1980s, US Customs Special Agent Robert Mazur (Bryan Cranston) infiltrated drug kingpin Pablo Escobar’s cartel and helped bust it. Mazur put on the cloak of corrupt businessman Bob Musella and undertook the life-threatening task single-handedly. Based on Mazur’s eponymous autobiography, ‘The Infiltrator’ does a great job of taking us inside the world’s largest cartel and giving us a fact-based depiction of how the agent pulled it off. Thanks to Cranston’s powerful performance, the film is a treat to watch and can be streamed right here.

2. Boston Strangler (2023)

The Matt Ruskin directorial is based on the case of the Boston Strangler, a name given to the murderer(s) of 13 women in Greater Boston between 1962 and 1964. While a guy named Albert DeSalvo was convicted of the crimes based on his confession and the DNA evidence recovered from the last victim, multiple parties believe that more than one person committed the murders.

The film throws light on the case from the POV of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter from the Boston Record American newspaper to break the news about the murders that compelled the Boston police to look into the case that it had been overlooking and instead was spending time raiding gay bars (a reminder of the 1969 Stonewall riots) and oppressing minorities. The cast includes Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, Carrie Coon as Loretta’s fellow reporter Jean Cole, and David Dastmalchian as Albert DeSalvo, among others. You can watch the film here.



1. Remember the Titans (2000)

Directed by Boaz Yakin, ‘Remember the Titans’ is a biographical sports drama that showcases the real-life efforts of Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), an African-American football coach who took racism head-on in his efforts to coach the T. C. Williams High School football team in 1971. Despite issues among the players and interference from several Hall of Fame officials, Boone successfully brings the players together, and the team wins the state title without a single defeat. ‘Remember the Titans’ is a cult film with a moving performance by Denzel Washington. The way the movie addresses social and racial issues in sports makes it a must-watch, especially for sports fanatics. The movie can be streamed here.

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