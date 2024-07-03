Beverly Hills Cop Axel F Tribute: How Did Hannah Dorfman Die?

Netflix’s action comedy film ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ ends with a tribute to Hannah Dorfman. Hannah was an integral part of the movie’s production crew. She had worked on several renowned projects, ranging from Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series ‘Shrinking’ to HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria.’ Hannah passed away after battling a severe illness for years. Even though her friends and family tried their best to take care of her during her final months, she departed from her loved ones last year. The tribute at the end of the buddy cop movie honors her memory and contribution to not only the film but also the industry in general!

Hannah Dorfman: A Multi-Faceted Artist

Hannah Dorfman served as an assistant location manager of ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.’ Arts was always present in her life. After moving to Shelburne, Vermont, from Boston, she garnered the attention of her family and other loved ones by performances of varying kinds. She was able to captivate her audiences with a solo dance performance of The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” and a clarinet as a part of the Vermont Youth Orchestra. After being involved in stage productions such as ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘Les Misérables’ while attending high school, she joined Ithaca College in New York, where she was a part of theater productions such as ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ and ‘The Full Monty.’

Hannah’s experience in theater took her to Broadway after she graduated with a degree in drama and dance. She served as a production assistant in various projects, including ‘Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark’ and ‘Brief Encounter.’ Her expertise on the stage led her to manage the national tours of Jay-Z and Will Smith’s ‘Fela! The Musical’ and Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa’s “High Road.” After working on a 2016 short film, Hannah made her TV debut in 2018 with Freeform’s ‘Grown-ish’ by working as a production assistant. In the same role, she became a part of shows such as ABC’s ‘Bless This Mess,’ Netflix’s ‘Hollywood,’ and NBC’s ‘Kenan.’

Another key role Hannah had in popular projects was that of an assistant location manager. In addition to the fourth installment in the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ film series, she was a part of productions such as Jeff Bridges’ ‘The Old Man,’ Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666,’ FX’s ‘Mayans M.C.’ and ‘American Crime Story,’ and ‘Euphoria’ as either assistant location manager or a key assistant location manager.

Hannah Dorfman’s Untimely Demise

Hannah Dorfman died on September 6, 2023, at the age of 35, after battling cancer for more than two years. Despite getting diagnosed with cancer, Hannah continued to work with immense commitment, especially in the sets of ‘The Old Man’ and ‘Mayans M.C.’ Irrespective of the challenges she faced in the sets of ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ she put her 100% to the completion of the action-comedy film’s production, even though it meant getting engaged with work during long days and late nights. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Gillian, and brother, Luke, in addition to several friends.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to let you know Hannah passed away Wednesday morning. This is devastating to our family and to everyone else who loved her… and difficult to comprehend. Gillian, Luke, and I were by Hannah’s side, holding her hand and listening to her favorite Frank Sinatra songs when she died. After suffering untold pain and nausea for months on end, Hannah is finally at peace. For that, we are grateful, though words cannot begin to express our loss,” Hannah’s father, Richard, shared. During the last few months of Hannah’s life, her friends kickstarted a fundraiser for their beloved companion to live properly as she well deserved.

“Hannah was a beautiful soul. As parents, it is comforting to know [that] she touched the lives of so many people with whom she crossed paths. […] I personally want to thank everyone who chipped in here to ensure her last couple of months with us were spent LIVING! She had a great time with everyone who visited, sent messages, called, and sent gifts. She never wanted this battle to be about dying… it was always about living,” Richard added. We wish to share our heartfelt condolences to Hannah’s family and friends as they continue to remember her with love.

