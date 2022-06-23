7 Shows Like The Old Man You Must See

‘The Old Man’ is a thriller series that revolves around Dan Chase, an ex-CIA operative who goes on the run after forces from his past try to hunt him down. It is created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and stars Jeff Bridges in the lead role. The series is based on Thomas Perry’s novel of the same name and has received positive reviews from critics.

If you watched the show and enjoyed its blend of dark twists, inventive backstories, and violent action sequences, you must be craving more such content. In that case, we have compiled a list of similar shows you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘The Old Man’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

7. The Blacklist (2013-)

‘The Blacklist‘ is a crime drama series created by Jon Bokenkamp that follows Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), a high-profile criminal turned FBI informant with a mysterious past. Red helps the FBI track down notorious criminals on the titular list with his expertise. The long-running series is known for delivering several twists on its main character’s backstory and personal life, making it akin to ‘The Old Man.’ Moreover, the main characters of both shows walk a morally ambiguous line.

6. Jack Ryan (2018-)

‘Jack Ryan‘ (also known as ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’) is based on the titular character appearing in novels penned by author Tom Clancy. The series is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. The thriller series follows the eponymous CIA analyst (John Krasinski), who embarks on several dangerous field missions. Like ‘The Old Man,’ the main character is associated with the CIA, and his tasks have a political angle. Thus, with similar elements, the series will provide viewers of ‘The Old Man’ with a new worldview on the life and work of CIA agents.

5. 24 (2001-2010)

’24’ follows Jack Bauer, a counter-terrorism specialist who undertakes dangerous missions to foil the plots of terrorists. The action-drama series is created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran. While the show’s narrative is drastically different from ‘The Old Man,’ both shows focus on the complex moral decisions that agents must make in the field for the greater good. With a wide array of interesting characters with dynamic backstories, the series will keep audiences invested in the story unfolding in real-time.

4. Slow Horses (2022-)

‘Slow Horses‘ is a spy drama series that revolves around the operatives of the Slough House, an administrative department where MI5 agents are sent as punishment. Led by their head, Jackson Lamb, the operatives become a part of a dangerous scheme threatening all of England. The series is based on Mick Herron’s novel of the same name and provides a fresh twist on the spy genre tropes giving viewers of ‘The Old Man’ an unconventional narrative. Like ‘The Old Man,’ the series is driven by a veteran lead star (in this case Gary Oldman) playing a deterred and old yet intelligent agent.

3. Reacher (2022-)

‘Reacher‘ is a crime thriller series based on author Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ book series and developed for television by Nick Santora. It focuses on Jack Reacher, a decorated U.S. Army military policeman who returns to his hometown. However, Reacher quickly finds himself embroiled in a grave conspiracy. The series is high on action and deals with a complex story with corrupt officials and shocking betrayals. Furthermore, the backstories of the main characters from both shows are parallelly unveiled in flashbacks. Therefore, the series will remind viewers of ‘The Old Man.’

2. Bosch (2014-2021)

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel series of the same name, ‘Bosch‘ tells the story of Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, a homicide detective with a tragic past. The series is developed for television by Eric Overmyer. The detective drama will be a fresh change of pace for viewers of ‘The Old Man’ but still features familiar elements such as an aging protagonist with deep affection for his family and a complex past that unravels slowly. Moreover, both shows are adaptations of popular books and are driven by the conflicted emotions of their main characters.

1. Person of Interest (2011-2016)

‘Person of Interest’ is a science fiction drama created by Jonathan Nolan and starring Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson in the lead roles. It revolves around Harold Finch, a reclusive software genius who teams up with John Reese, an ex-CIA agent, to prevent crimes using a computer program capable of predicting violent acts. The relationship between Reese and Finch mirrors that of Dan Chase and Harold Harper from ‘The Old Man.’

Moreover, Chase and Reese share a similar backstory as former CIA agents presumed dead for several years before returning to action. Likewise, ‘Person of Interest’ deals with the theme of morally ambiguous actions for the greater good. Due to these similarities with ‘The Old Man,’ the series takes the top spot on our list!

