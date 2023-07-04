Birgit Hamer: Where is Dirk Geerd Hamer’s Sister Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The King Who Never Was’ delving deep into the involvement of an Italian royal in the 1978 death of German teen Dirk Geerd Hamer, we get a documentary series unlike any other. After all, it incorporates not only archival footage but also exclusive interviews with key people to really shine a light on the way a single case has haunted two families for more than four decades. Amongst those to thus feature here to help move the narrative along is actually Dirk’s loving elder sister Birgit — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Birgit Hamer?

As one of the eldest children born to renowned turned controversial medical practitioners Sigrid and Ryke Geerd Hamer, Birgit has reportedly always prioritized her family above everything else. It was thus no surprise that when her father urged 19-year-old Dirk to tag along in the Cavallo, France, day out she was invited to while on vacation in Porto Rotondo, she did not mind it one bit. However, she never could’ve imagined this no-frills summer 1978 trip would inadvertently lead to this younger brother passing away in December and her avowing to get him justice no matter what.