Blake Davis: Who is Emma Hernan’s Boyfriend? What is His Net Worth?

Although it was back in season 8 of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ that proud Entrepreneur and Realtor Emma Hernan first teased having a new love interest, she introduced him in season 9. It turns out her boyfriend is actually Blake Davis, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, who comes from an old, generational family with wealth as an heir to a renowned real estate development business. According to records, Davis Development has built and managed over 75,000 housing units across the nation in the past three decades, prompting further interest in Blake’s individual career.

How Does Blake Davis Earn His Money?

Since Blake Davis hails from an undoubtedly wealthy background, it has been reported that he does not have a particular profession as of writing, a fact even Emma acknowledged in the series. Many publications have reported that he is a licensed real estate professional who has been working in the family business since the mid-2010s; however, this does not appear to be true. In fact, the heir himself has made it clear on his website that he is not a real estate agent or a realtor; instead, it appears that he is an investor seeking to maximize the use of his wealth. According to Emma, Blake was once a client of hers/her associate’s in Florida, suggesting that while he may not be heavily involved in his family’s business, he is familiar with real estate.

In fact, according to his Blake Davis Properties website, he has a fully mapped investment strategy that primarily focuses on capitalizing on appreciating luxury property markets nationwide. He also admits to dabbling in hard money lending, as well as some joint ventures in various industries, likely including creative, food and beverages, or travel, to build additional wealth for himself. However, Blake doesn’t identify with the title of an entrepreneur or businessman, as made evident on his website, where he clarifies that he does not invest in properties to rent or sell. The site does list every detail about his 7 properties as of writing, ranging from addresses to amenities to why they are special, but its sole purpose is to make travel easier for his loved ones.

In other words, he established BD Properties to help his friends and family find their perfect vacation spot without any issues or overlap. One of Blake’s properties is Buckhead House, a 7-bedroom, 12-bath luxury home with numerous amenities, located in the affluent, gated neighborhood of Tuxedo Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The others are scattered in places like an hour away from Atlanta in Polk County, Georgia, in the heart of West Hollywood, California, and near Sebastian, as well as Vero Beach in sunny South Florida. It’s also imperative to note that, apart from real estate, Blake also enjoys investing in art, historical documents, small artifacts, and material items such as cars, jets, a ship, watches, jewelry, etc.



Blake Davis’ Net Worth

Since Blake does not have a career where he works on a daily basis and seemingly prefers not to earn a passive income through his major investments, it is really hard to ascertain his wealth. The fact that he is an heir to a massive real estate development and management business, with apparent unrestricted access to significant funds at his fingertips, does not help either. However, considering his travel-centric lifestyle, which includes private jet travel, owning a 130-foot yacht called Trust Fun, a watch collection of over 1,000 timepieces, and his other assets, as well as his current preference to be based in South Florida, he is certainly a billionaire. According to our best estimates, he has a net worth of approximately $5 billion.