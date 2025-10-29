Are Jess and Jason From Selling Sunset Still Together?

Jason Oppenheim from Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ has a remarkable dating history that has kept fans on their toes. He was once romantically involved with his fellow co-star and closest friend, Mary Fitzgerald, and he also had a relationship with Chrishell Stause, with whom he remains close. However, season 9 of the reality television series revealed new information by disclosing that he has most recently been with Jessica “Jess” Vargas, who is also on close terms with both Chrishell and Mary.

Jess Vargas and Jason Oppenheim Have Been Going Steady For a While

Since Jessica “Jess” Vargas is a first-generation Latina and Los Angeles native, who has not only lived in many local neighborhoods but also worked in real estate there, she and Jason first came across one another through business. In fact, she has long been a part of the Oppenheim Group as an agent, doing her best in the sales business to earn a living and providing for not only herself but also her two beloved dogs, Mimi and Romeo. Although it’s unclear precisely when Jess and Jason first got together, she made her first appearance on his Instagram profile in July 2024, in a photo carousel of a group vacation to Mykonos, Greece. This could be when they first started to get to know one another on a deeper level before becoming official, because, as per the aforementioned show, they were going strong by Thanksgiving.

In fact, Mary introduced Jess to Bre as Jason’s steady, serious girlfriend around that time, following which Bre did wonder how he managed to land someone as fierce as her. From what we can tell, Jason gradually introduced Jess to everyone dear to him while ensuring she felt comfortable with their unique situation. After all, he is not only technically her boss but also a big reality television star, so he knew there would be a lot of eyes on her when they went public. He hence ensured she knew that the people who mattered knew the truth. It was on April 16, 2025, that Jess and Jason went public with their relationship by walking the red carpet and attending the premiere of ‘The Accountant 2’ together. Then, mere days later, they decided to go official on Instagram by posting a few loved-up photos together.



Jess Vargas and Jason Oppenheim Are Still Romantically Involved

While neither Jess nor Jason has been very open about their relationship, they also haven’t kept it hidden in any way, shape, or form. In other words, it appears that they have consciously chosen to keep their connection private, yet not secret, which is why Jason has never given an interview about her. Thus, from what we can tell, it’s evident that they are still together and head over heels in love. They have been together for around a year as of writing, and it appears as if things are only looking better for them with each passing day. That’s because they seem to have not only mutual care, respect, trust, and understanding between them but also a shared sense of their future expectations and lifestyle.

Jason has been very open about not wanting a family anytime soon, which is why he and Chrishell broke up, so it seems like Jess is likely on the same page as him. It appears that they are currently primarily focused on just four aspects of life: their relationship, loved ones, careers, and a passion for traveling the world. In 2025 alone, they traveled to at least six different countries and three different states together, making new memories at every step, all while balancing their professional commitments. Whether it be Spain, France, Croatia, England, Monaco, Mexico, Colorado, Florida, or Arizona, the Los Angeles resident went everywhere hand in hand. Most recently, though, Jess and Jason happily attended an Angeleno Magazine event together in September 2025 and celebrated her birthday in October in style.