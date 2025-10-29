Nicole Young’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?

Nicole Young of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is arguably one of the most polarizing figures in the franchise, considering all the drama she has been involved in with her fellow cast members. Whether it be Emma Hernan, Chrishelle Stause, or Chelsea Lazkani, she has had issues with them all at one point or another, only for them to gradually pile and come to a head in season 9. In fact, for a while, it even seemed like she had been fired from the Oppenheim Group for having gone too far, making us wonder more about her career trajectory as well as net worth.

How Did Nicole Young Earn Her Money?

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nicole Young was reportedly quite young when she knew she wanted to be a working woman far away from the harsh winters of the Midwest. Therefore, upon graduating from high school, she enrolled at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, to earn a Bachelor’s in Marketing & Public Relations, just to kickstart her career during senior year. According to records, she took every bit of knowledge she had acquired, combined it with her innate passion for the industry, and soon established herself as a Marketing Consultant.

Nicole eventually relocated to Los Angeles, California (in 2007), where she seemingly continued down this path and secured great success thanks to her sheer ambitious determination. She even ended up with several multinational corporations as clients, whom she helped in areas such as brand strategy, customer outreach, launch campaigns, sales support, and negotiations. However, by the time the early 2010s rolled around, she had realized her true calling was not marketing but the world of luxury real estate, driving her to gradually earn her license.

Nicole thus evolved into a real estate agent/realtor, just to quickly rise up the ladder and land a spot under the banner of the Oppenheim Group in 2014 – the same year it opened its doors. Her background, as well as her time in the City of Angeles, admittedly helped her a lot during this period since she was able to quickly grasp trends and help clients close the best deals. This is how she garnered significant experience representing everyone from first-time buyers/sellers to business executives to renowned celebrities to other high-profile individuals.

According to Nicole’s biography on the official website of the aforementioned brokerage, she is always a fiercely loyal advocate for her clients, so she actually specializes in negotiations. Furthermore, she is reportedly well-regarded in the industry for her “integrity and candor,” meaning she does her best to be two steps ahead so as to never lead anyone astray, even mistakenly. It thus comes as no surprise that she has always prided herself on her commitment, dedication, hard work, and perseverance, believing them to be the key to true success in any industry.

It was through the Oppenheim Group that Nicole found herself evolving into a reality star around 2023, making her debut as a main cast member on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ in season 6. Since then, the realtor has also wholly embraced her position as a rising social media influencer/public figure, driving her to transform her side passions into full-fledged professions too. In fact, she has turned her enthusiasm for fitness into brand deal opportunities, audience niche tapping, as well as public appearances/interview sessions, and as a fashion lover, she has launched a limited-edition merchandise line called In My Villain Era in collaboration with Rent Cheque in October 2025.

Nicole Young’s Net Worth

Considering the fact that Nicole has been actively working since her early 20s, primarily in the luxury real estate market, it is no surprise that she has managed to accumulate significant wealth. The average salary of a Marketing Consultant in the 2000s was $50,000 per year, following which she became a realtor and her income started depending purely on her ability to close deals. After all, she works on commission, which in the California market is 3% of the total amount, then split equally between all the agents involved and in an 85-15 ratio with their brokerages.

From what we can tell, the average value of the homes Nicole deals in is $5 million, so even if she finalizes 3 per month – 36 in a year – she makes $400,000 in commissions per year. After all, 3% of $5 million is $150,000, which, when divided by 2 (assuming 2 agents per deal, one for the buyer and one for the seller), split per the ratio, and multiplied by 36, comes out to $405,000. Therefore, taking into account her 15 years of experience, along with her past earnings, current standing as a rising influencer, and potential assets, investments, returns, as well as lifestyle expenses, we believe her net worth to be in the range of $8 million. This estimated calculation does not include any of her husband’s, Brandon Young’s, wealth as a thriving music executive or any of her philanthropic endeavors.

