Are Nicole Young and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet From Selling Sunset Still Friends?

Since Nicole Young has arguably been one of the most polarizing figures on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ since her debut, her friendship with fan-favorite Mary Bonnet has often raised eyebrows. That’s because the latter has long referred to the former as one of her oldest and dearest friends, despite them seeming to be polar opposites since Mary tries to stay away from drama and gossip. However, things seemingly came to a head between them in season 9 after long-time realtor Nicole made a truly below-the-belt remark about fellow co-star Chrishell Stause’s late parents.

Nicole Young and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet’s Bond Lasted Over a Decade

Nicole Young met Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet in the early to mid-2010s, while they were rising stars in the Los Angeles luxury real estate market. That’s why renowned industry tycoons Jason and Brett Oppenheim hired them as one of their first employees for The Oppenheim Group when they established the brokerage in 2014. The connection between the duo gradually evolved from mere acquaintances to close friends, with their inner circle also including the twin brothers and fellow associate/stager Amanza Smith. Nicole didn’t feature prominently in the first few seasons of the series, despite being close to the cast and part of the agency; however, she can be seen in a few scenes. In fact, she officiated at Mary’s wedding celebration ceremony with Romain Bonnet at a private residence, surrounded by 80 of their loved ones.

Nevertheless, the moment she became a main cast member from season 6 onwards, serious drama began to arise due to her apparent issues with Emma Hernan and her feud with Chrishell Stause. Nicole’s comments about the duo prompted both Mary and Amanza to try talking to her about it before directly, unhesitantly asking her to “shut up.” This dynamic continued in season 9, only for it to come to a head during Amanza’s Girlsgiving dinner, when Nicole apparently made a remark about Chrishell’s late parents’ struggles with addiction. That’s when they shouted at her to leave, only for her to later defend herself to Mary during a lunch that ended early because the latter could not get behind her for this, as seen on the show. In the end, Jason asked Nicole not to come to the office anymore because things had gone too far.



Nicole Young and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet Have Since Reconciled

While Nicole and Mary were not on good terms when the former was asked to step away from the office – albeit not her career with The Oppenheim Group – they later seemed to reconcile. The former actually texted her once-dearest friend to come to her home one day, as it was important, and Mary showed up, despite the awkwardness, because she wanted to be there. They discussed the robbery of Mary’s home, their past, and the possibilities for future endeavors, with Mary later conceding she saw Nicole as the woman she knew and loved after a long time.

Nicole told Mary she and her husband were planning to relocate to Nashville, Tennessee, for good, since his family resides there and their respective careers were also aligning in that sense. Mary promised to visit her there soon before they said their goodbyes, making it appear as if they had put their differences aside and were ready to give their friendship another shot. From what we can tell, it appears that Nicole and Mary are once again on great terms, but it doesn’t seem that the former has moved away from California. Nicole could likely be splitting her time between Nashville and Los Angeles as of writing; however, her social media profile suggests that she still spends most of her days in the City of Angels.

Additionally, Nicole remains actively associated with The Oppenheim Group, as evidenced by her securing a new listing worth $2,295,000 on Penfield Avenue in Woodland Hills in October 2025. Coming to her friendship with Mary, the duo was most publicly seen in August 2025, when Nicole attended Mary’s 1950s-themed post-birthday party. They even attended an event by the menswear brand Urbane Gallant earlier that same month alongside their respective husbands, and spent most of the night together. We should also mention that it appears Nicole and Amanza have since reconciled.