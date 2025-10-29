Are Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet From Selling Sunset Friends?

Chelsea Lazkani is a fierce and strong-minded individual, considering the way she not just carries herself but also handles conflict. The British native has been involved in numerous public dramas since she made her debut on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ only to almost always walk away with her head held high. Her most recent one was thus no different, as explored in seasons 8 and 9, but it did push her into a negative space with fans because it involved their beloved Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet.

Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet Do Not See Eye-to-Eye

While many initially believed Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet would make an incredible duo due to their shared familial and personal values, that was not the case. After all, the former ended up aligning with now-former cast member Christine Quinn at a time when no one else was really her friend or had her back, resulting in there being a few issues. However, it wasn’t until season 8 that things really went haywire between the duo in question, with it stemming from Mary deeming a mini-skirt inappropriate for a broker’s open.

Mary believed the way Chelsea was dressed was unprofessional, so she went to their two bosses, who then called over the realtor to discuss the matter right in the middle of the event. She obviously defended herself while also mentioning a few instances where the former could have been called out for the same reasons before ultimately deciding to walk away. What followed throughout the season was name-calling, the duo giving one another the cold shoulder, and the British native asserting that her castmate was needlessly aggressive.

Unfortunately, the situation between Chelsea and Mary only escalated in season 9, with the former continuing to ice the latter out even when she seemed ready to be publicly cordial. The fact that the flowers the recently-divorced relator sent Mary and her husband after their home was robbed, just for them to arrive during filming on camera, didn’t help either. Mary actually found this public display deeply disingenuous and disrespectful since Chelsea had never even texted her to ask how she was, which soon culminated in a full-blown fight. While Mary honestly conveyed her feelings, Chelsea tried to defend herself, but her tone soon turned loud and accusatory. In the end, the former had had enough, so she left upon realizing she’ll never see eye to eye with her co-star.



Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet Are Not Friends in Any Capacity

Following the fight between Chelsea and Mary, they both chose to keep their distance from one another, asserting they didn’t need anyone who didn’t contribute anything positive to their lives. However, the situation was a lot more serious for Mary as she began wondering if maybe the best option for her to get some peace of mind would be to move from the brokerage itself. The fact that she got triggered by just Chelsea’s name at Bre Teisi’s Galentine’s party only solidified her worries further, yet she had the unwavering support of her loved ones. Thus, Mary ultimately found the courage to remain at the Oppenheim Group while just keeping away from Chelsea.

In other words, no, Chelsea and Mary are not friends in any capacity. In fact, they are not even on cordial terms as they rarely even attend any public events together. From what we can tell, Mary at least follows Chelsea on social media to stay in touch, considering they work in close proximity, but Chelsea doesn’t even follow her back. Thus, it appears as if while there is no ongoing drama between the two realtors, there is enough bad blood from the past that it is best for them to keep to themselves as of writing. Moreover, they both seem perfectly content to currently just focus on prioritizing their careers as well as their respective romantic relationships.